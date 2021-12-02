 Skip to main content
Kylee Sullivan, junior, Parkway South
Sullivan claimed three gold medals at last season’s Class 2 state meet. She grabbed gold in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly with a personal-best in each race, as her clockings of 2:04.20 in the 200 IM and 55.07 in the butterfly were the fastest in the area last season. She also anchored the 200 freestyle relay team to victory in the state meet and helped the Patriots to a fourth-place team finish in Class 2. Sullivan has given a verbal pledge to the University of Missouri.

