Lauren Beard, Parkway West

Won the 200-yard individual medley championship in the biggest upset of the Class 1 state meet last season. Beard had qualified fifth and closed the race with a final leg of 29.96 seconds for the title. She also helped the Longhorns to a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay.