Margo O’Meara, senior, Westminster

Signed with Duke. Most talented female diver the area has produced, O’Meara won her third successive Class 1 state title with a state record of 636.50 points, smashing the previous mark of 523.50, which stood for 28 years. She is a heavy favorite to become the first diver in state history to win four state championships — five others have won three in succession. O’Meara also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.
