 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margo O’Meara, senior, Westminster
0 comments

Margo O’Meara, senior, Westminster

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Margo O'Meara, Westminster

Margo O'Meara, Westminster swimming and diving

Signed with Duke. Most talented female diver the area has produced, O’Meara won her third successive Class 1 state title with a state record of 636.50 points, smashing the previous mark of 523.50, which stood for 28 years. She is a heavy favorite to become the first diver in state history to win four state championships — five others have won three in succession. O’Meara also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Follow Steve Overbey on Twitter at @overbey13

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports