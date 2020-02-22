Marquette edges Kirkwood for second consecutive Class 2 team championship

Eureka held the lead from events two through six before Marquette took over the rest of the way.

Even so, the Mustangs’ total of 242 points, just edged past Kirkwood's 237. Eureka rounded out the top three with 220 points. All three — plus the top two teams Friday at the Class 1 meet, Parkway West and Parkway Central — all are part of the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Division.

“Our conference is just unbelievably stacked,” Schoedel said. “We knew at state all three of us should be in the top four. This meet was a nailbiter because it was us and Eureka all the way and then Kirkwood had a heck of a come-from-behind charge to nearly take it away.”

The Pioneers had the only two-time champs Saturday in junior Ella Pearl and sophomore Alyssa Dennis.

Pearl successfully defended her 100 backstroke title and broke her own record in the process and she also captured the 200 individual medley crown.

“I was working hard all year. Everyone else was, too, because it was a good competition,” she said. “I was just excited to go out there and try my hardest and I’m just really happy that it ended up this way. I’m glad the work I put in is paying off.”