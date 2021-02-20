Moehn, Palatt lead Cor Jesu to first team state championship

"All year long, we just all hyped each other up so much," Palatt said. "Going into today, we were so pumped up and ready to go."

Moehn was joined by New Covenant Academy junior Maggie Moore as a double individual winner. Moore captured the 50 free and 100 backstroke.

Parkway West was led by freshman Norah Rutkowski, who won the 100 butterfly in 58.09 seconds. Rutkowski finished eighth in the 200 individual medley earlier in the day and said she was "a little sore" after that race.

But she bounced back with a strong effort just more than an hour later.

"I didn't really have high expectations for myself at the start of the year," Rutkowski said. "I wasn't really sure what to expect."

Rutkowski was third after the first 50 yards but closed in 31.27 to claim the win.

Clayton junior Kellen Mottl came up with two wins to lead the Greyhounds to a fifth-place team showing. She paced the 200 free relay team to victory in the first event of the day.

Freshmen Caitlin Kuhlmann, Jillian Thomason and Anna Stouffer joined Mottl on the foursome that posted a Class 1 state record time of 1:48.92.