Nerinx Hall's Punnewaert pulls off upset; Parkway West uses depth to claim team title

"Usually my prelims are always better than my finals," she said. "So this time I told myself, 'take deep breaths and just relax and worry more about myself than other people.'"

Wehrmann, who is headed to Kansas University, won the 200 freestyle race that was completed just seven minutes before she took to the block for the 200 I.M.

Both swimmers agreed that the back-to-back races may have played a factor in the outcome.

"I knew I had somewhat of an advantage," Punnewaert said. "What she was trying to do was so hard. I could never do it."

Explained Wehrmann, "It was more difficult than I anticipated. I did the best that I could. That's all I can ask for."

Wehmann and Punnewaert are the best of friends. They are teammates of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Club based out of Lindbergh High.

"I don't feel bad losing to her — not at all," Wehrmann said.

Nerinx Hall coach Jenoa Olson said Punnewaert has displayed a laser-like focus over the past few weeks.

"We've just talked about being intentional with every single arm stroke," Olson said. "She was so amazing."