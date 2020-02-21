Nerinx Hall's Punnewaert pulls off upset; Parkway West uses depth to claim team title

ST. PETERS — Brooke Punnewaert is not afraid to admit it.
The Nerinx Hall sophomore swimmer suffers through a case of jitters from time to time.
Especially in big races.
"My nerves usually are really bad and I get scared at finals," she said.
Not this time.
Punnewaert turned in the performance of a lifetime on Friday to record the biggest upset of the day at the 45th annual Swimming and Diving State Championships at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters.
The lanky distance specialist set a Class 1 state record in winning the 200-yard individual medley in an eye-popping 2 minutes, 7.43 seconds.
Punnewaert stunned Incarnate Word senior standout Ellie Wehrman, who came into the event as a heavy favorite with the top time in the state.
But Punnewaert charged back from third place with an impressive 37.91 on the breastroke (third) leg to take the lead for good.
She eclipsed the old record of 2:07.83, set by Wehrman on Thursday during the preliminary round.
Punnewaert recorded a personal best time for the second day in a row after reeling off a 2:08.65 in the prelims.
The victory helped erase a trend that had bothered Punnewaert.
"Usually my prelims are always better than my finals," she said. "So this time I told myself, 'take deep breaths and just relax and worry more about myself than other people.'"
Wehrmann, who is headed to Kansas University, won the 200 freestyle race that was completed just seven minutes before she took to the block for the 200 I.M.
Both swimmers agreed that the back-to-back races may have played a factor in the outcome.
"I knew I had somewhat of an advantage," Punnewaert said. "What she was trying to do was so hard. I could never do it."
Explained Wehrmann, "It was more difficult than I anticipated. I did the best that I could. That's all I can ask for."
Wehmann and Punnewaert are the best of friends. They are teammates of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Club based out of Lindbergh High.
"I don't feel bad losing to her — not at all," Wehrmann said.
Nerinx Hall coach Jenoa Olson said Punnewaert has displayed a laser-like focus over the past few weeks.
"We've just talked about being intentional with every single arm stroke," Olson said. "She was so amazing."
Punnewaert and Wehrmann accounted for two of the four area's individual first-place finishers during the two-day affair. Visitation senior Emily O'Connell took first in the 100 butterfly. Westminster junior Margo O'Meara rolled to the diving title on Thursday with a record-setting 636.5 points.
Villa Duchesne won the 200 free relay and Webster Groves captured the 400 relay.
O'Connell also finished second in the 50 free, losing to Summit sophomore standout Maggie Moore, who also captured the 100 back and was the only two-time individual winner at the meet.
Ironically, O'Connell sat out her sophomore and junior seasons to concentrate on her club-level performances.
"I came back because I love my friends," said O'Connell, who watched from the sidelines the past two seasons.
PARKWAY WEST WINS TEAM TITLE IN DRAMATIC FASHION
The Longhorns claimed their state-record 13th team championship despite not winning any of the 12 events.
West used its depth to rack up 171 points, edging rival Parkway Central (168.50). Ladue was third (166) followed by Nerinx Hall (157.5) and Webster Groves (144).
The Longhorns nailed down the crown with a strong second-place effort in the 400 free relay — the last race of the meet. They came into the event trailing Central 142.5-137.
But Central finished sixth in the 400 — four spots behind West's runner-up effort.
Freshman Campbell Murawski anchored the final relay effort.
"It was more exciting than stressful," Murawski said. "I had a lot of energy built up and I just let it out there."
Senior Lauren Beard is considered the ringleader of the balanced squad. She kicked-started the 400 quartet from the leadoff spot. She also swam anchor on the 200 medley really team, which placed second.
Plus, Beard racked up some points with fourth-place efforts in the 200 I.M. and 500 free.
"This is insane," said Beard, who will continue her career at the University of Illinois. "It's been such a long journey, hard work day-in, day-out. So, I know it's well earned."
West senior Claire Lynn set the tone with a strong third-place showing in the diving competition.
"It took a lot of little things to get this done," West coach Coleen Sumner said.
West won 11 titles from 1977-1994. This is its first since 2011.