Newcomer Dennis helps Kirkwood to tournament championship

That didn't diminish the Pioneers' accomplishment.

"This shows that we have the potential to be in the hunt for a trophy (at state)," Beasley said. "This is always a fast meet. And to win it — that means something."

Dennis and junior Ella Pearl led a balanced attack. Dennis swam the anchor leg on the victorious 400-yard free relay team. She was also a member of the first-place 200 free relay foursome.

Pearl, who won the Class 2 state title in the 100 backstroke last season, captured four gold medals including individual crowns in the 100 back and 200 individual medley.

But Dennis stole the show with a meet-record clocking of 57.52 seconds in winning the 100 butterfly, her signature race.

Dennis was apprehensive about the move from Mobile, Alabama. But after five short months, she considers herself a full-fledged St. Louisan.

"When I first got here, I was so nervous," she recalled. "But everyone's been so welcoming and there's so much to do here. How can you not like it?"

Her love-affair with the area started at an early-season Cardinals game. She had so much fun that she returned four more times after the move here.