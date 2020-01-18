Newcomer Dennis helps Kirkwood to tournament championship

KIRKWOOD — Like any teenager, Alyssa Dennis was worried about moving to a new city.
It took the Kirkwood High sophomore a few innings of a Cardinals baseball game, and a couple practices with her new swim team, to ease those fears.
Dennis fell in love with the Cardinals during a May fact-finding trip before her family moved here in August. Her teammates made her feel comfortable before she ever jumped into the water.
"This school, this city, both are beyond my wildest dreams," Dennis said. "I love it here."
The feeling is mutual.
Dennis captured three gold medals on Saturday to help the Pioneers grab first place in the Kirkwood Invitational at Walker Natatorium on the Kirkwood High campus.
The Pioneers won the tournament, which used to be the Parkway South Invitational, for the first time.
"This is huge for us," Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. "This will give the girls a big boost in confidence."
Kirkwood won five of the 12 events and racked up 391 points to finish ahead of second-place Eureka (360). Defending Class 2 state champion Marquette (336.5) was third.
The highly-competitive field was reduced to seven area teams after all of the out-of-town schools were forced to cancel due to inclement weather.
That didn't diminish the Pioneers' accomplishment.
"This shows that we have the potential to be in the hunt for a trophy (at state)," Beasley said. "This is always a fast meet. And to win it — that means something."
Dennis and junior Ella Pearl led a balanced attack. Dennis swam the anchor leg on the victorious 400-yard free relay team. She was also a member of the first-place 200 free relay foursome.
Pearl, who won the Class 2 state title in the 100 backstroke last season, captured four gold medals including individual crowns in the 100 back and 200 individual medley.
But Dennis stole the show with a meet-record clocking of 57.52 seconds in winning the 100 butterfly, her signature race.
Dennis was apprehensive about the move from Mobile, Alabama. But after five short months, she considers herself a full-fledged St. Louisan.
"When I first got here, I was so nervous," she recalled. "But everyone's been so welcoming and there's so much to do here. How can you not like it?"
Her love-affair with the area started at an early-season Cardinals game. She had so much fun that she returned four more times after the move here.
Dennis is flourishing in the water as well. The newcomer has become the added piece to what could be a championship-caliber squad.
Beasley remembers hearing through the grapevine about the new transfer student. He quickly looked up her club and high school times from Alabama.
"I told myself, 'this could be someone special,'" Beasley said.
He was right.
"She's just the kind of athlete that does everything right," Beasley said. "She's fit right in. This team has each other's backs and they know they can only get better."
Eureka freshman Marin Lashley came from behind to down Webster Groves senior Parker Hagemann by .14 of a second in the 200 free, the most exciting race of the meet.
Lashley credited her large Friday night meal with the energy to record the triumph. She ate an entire pizza and a full rice bowl in preparation for the next day.
"I have a fast metabolism," Lashley said. "I've always been a pretty big eater."
Ashley caught Hagemann in the final 25 yards with a scintillating stretch drive.
Parkway Central freshman Juliette Phillips won the 50 free in a state qualifying time of 24.77 seconds. She bolted off the block to take control early.
"The best thing about the 50 is that if you mess up at the start, everything is ruined," Phillips said. "There's so much pressure. That's why I like it."