O'Meara makes it a four-peat with another diving championship

ST. PETERS — Margo O'Meara tried to fix the knots in her partially dried hair.
The Westminster senior diver finally turned to former coach, Leslie Kehr, for help.
Kehr went to work and got the standout ready for her usual trip to the medal stand.
"I wanted to look perfect for the picture," O'Meara said.
Perfect. Just like her diving performance.
O'Meara captured her fourth successive state diving title by dominating the field at the 46th Girls Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters.
She becomes the first female diver to win the state championship four times. O'Meara joined Aaron Ashworth of Hickman, who won the boys crown four times from 1998-2001.
The 5-foot-5-inch powder keg posted a score of 621.45 to easily outdistance Tommy-Anne Mariott of Cape Central, who finished at 489.25. Senior Anne Fox of Villa Duchesne was third at 372.10.
O'Meara closed a dominant career in style with another in a series of eye-popping performances.
"Wow, she was so good - but I say that a lot," Westminster diving coach Steve Braun said. "There's no one like her."
O'Meara came up short of beating her own scoring record of 636.50 points set last season when she eclipsed a 28-year-old mark set by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall, who posted a 523.50 in 1991.