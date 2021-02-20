 Skip to main content
O'Meara makes it a four-peat with another diving championship
ST. PETERS — Margo O'Meara tried to fix the knots in her partially dried hair.

The Westminster senior diver finally turned to former coach, Leslie Kehr, for help.

Kehr went to work and got the standout ready for her usual trip to the medal stand.

"I wanted to look perfect for the picture," O'Meara said.

Perfect. Just like her diving performance.

O'Meara captured her fourth successive state diving title by dominating the field at the 46th Girls Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters.

She becomes the first female diver to win the state championship four times. O'Meara joined Aaron Ashworth of Hickman, who won the boys crown four times from 1998-2001.

The 5-foot-5-inch powder keg posted a score of 621.45 to easily outdistance Tommy-Anne Mariott of Cape Central, who finished at 489.25. Senior Anne Fox of Villa Duchesne was third at 372.10.

O'Meara closed a dominant career in style with another in a series of eye-popping performances.

"Wow, she was so good - but I say that a lot," Westminster diving coach Steve Braun said. "There's no one like her."

O'Meara came up short of beating her own scoring record of 636.50 points set last season when she eclipsed a 28-year-old mark set by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall, who posted a 523.50 in 1991. 

"I don't think four (titles) has sunk in yet," O'Meara said. "It's exciting. Each year, I just focus on one dive at a time."

O'Meara has become so proficient that sometimes her skills may even flummox the judges.

Braun, a three-time state champion at Webster Groves and an All-American diver at the University of Missouri and Texas, felt that she performed better this time than any of her other previous state efforts.

"Me too," O'Meara said. "I felt real comfortable."

Mariott, a freshman, had all but conceded the title to O'Meara and was more than pleased with her second-place effort.

"With Margo, second is almost like being first," Mariott said. "When she's here, first place doesn't exist for anybody else."

O'Meara delighted the crowd with a series of electric mid-air twists and turns. Her best dive was a reverse 1.5 with a 1.5 twist where she received a near-perfect score.

She took over early in the 11-dive meet and closed with a flourish that included an emotional final effort. The entire crowd stood in a respectful silence as she approached the board and then erupted in applause as she came out of the water.

"It just hit me right then that this is my last high school dive," O'Meara said. "Sad, but so fun. The years have gone by fast. But I've enjoyed doing this with my teammates so much."

O'Meara bust onto the scene as a freshman and turned head heads with a state-winning 499.80 score. She then came close to setting the state record as a sophomore before crushing the mark last season.

The future looks bright for O'Meara. She has accepted a diving scholarship to Duke University. In June, she will compete in the United States Olympic Diving trials in Indianapolis with her sights set on making the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

As Braun points out, that is not some, wild pipe dream.

"With the ability she has and the way she works, anything is possible," Braun said.

