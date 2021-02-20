O'Meara makes it a four-peat with another diving championship

"I don't think four (titles) has sunk in yet," O'Meara said. "It's exciting. Each year, I just focus on one dive at a time."

O'Meara has become so proficient that sometimes her skills may even flummox the judges.

Braun, a three-time state champion at Webster Groves and an All-American diver at the University of Missouri and Texas, felt that she performed better this time than any of her other previous state efforts.

"Me too," O'Meara said. "I felt real comfortable."

Mariott, a freshman, had all but conceded the title to O'Meara and was more than pleased with her second-place effort.

"With Margo, second is almost like being first," Mariott said. "When she's here, first place doesn't exist for anybody else."

O'Meara delighted the crowd with a series of electric mid-air twists and turns. Her best dive was a reverse 1.5 with a 1.5 twist where she received a near-perfect score.

She took over early in the 11-dive meet and closed with a flourish that included an emotional final effort. The entire crowd stood in a respectful silence as she approached the board and then erupted in applause as she came out of the water.