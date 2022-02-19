Parkway South claims first girls swimming state title in program history

ST. PETERS — The range of emotions was enough to waylay Kylee Sullivan and Logan Knolhoff.

The longtime best friends and Parkway South girls swimming teammates shared a cry and a hug one minute. The next minute, they were each kissing one end of a trophy.

“She's been my best friend since we were 8 (years old) and we've grown up swimming together,” said Sullivan, a junior. “So to accomplish this together during her last year is really great.”

It's that trophy that brought out all the emotions, as the Patriots claimed the first girls swimming state team title in program history with a strong two-day performance that culminated Saturday afternoon in the Missouri Class 2 championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“I honestly never thought we would have done it. It's been a crazy four years and I'm happy we ended this year on a high note. I can't ask for anything more,” said Knolhoff, a senior who will attend Mizzou next year but will not swim. “(Kylee) has been my best friend for forever and it's just crazy to be able to experience this with her. I can't really ask anything more from a teammate.”

South's boys program won three successive state titles from 1998-2000. The girls team had achieved 11 previous trophy efforts (top four) with seven third-place and four fourth-place finishes, including last season.

This weekend, the Patriots compiled 245 points to claim a 33-point victory.

“Honestly, it's so exciting. It was always a goal at the beginning of the year, so we just tried to keep them focused and grounded because a lot of swimming had to happen,” South coach Blakeleigh Mathes said. “They are the most special group of kids. This means everything to them, which means it means everything to me.”

Sullivan was the driving force behind the Patriots' title as she was the only swimmer in the meet to win four gold medals — two individual and two relay.

“I'm really proud to accomplish that,” she said. “I said this (Friday), but without my teammates that would not be possible.”

Sullivan made it back-to-back state titles in the 200-yard individual medley and she did so in record fashion, clocking in at 2 minutes 2.13 seconds to top the four-year-old Class 2 record of 2:03.43 by Rock Bridge's Nicole Williams.

Sullivan later made it consecutive state titles in the 100 butterfly as well with a time of 54.75, more than two seconds ahead of Kirkwood senior Alyssa Dennis.

Sullivan, Knolhoff and sophomore Alayna Henage teamed with junior Lucy Price to claim the opening 200 medley relay title. That trio later teamed with junior Mia Muckerman to win the 200 free relay in a Class 2 record time of 1:36.22, edging past the 1:36.32 of Francis Howell from 2018.

“It comes down to everybody in those relays,” Mathes said. “They absolutely swam their hearts out.”

Defending Class 1 champion Cor Jesu made a successful move up to Class 2 this season with a second-place team finish of 212 points.

“It's the best day of my life,” Chargers coach Qi Franz said. “Last year was good. This is even better. Now, they just need to keep working hard.”

Cor Jesu senior Anna Moehn was also a big winner with three state titles (two individual) and a state record.

Moehn, who won the 200 free title in Class 1 last year, did so in Class 2 this year with a time of 1:49.44, topping her own Class 2 mark of 1:50.33 set in Friday's preliminaries.

“Both classes just have very talented girls, so I knew it would be tough either way,” she said. “I knew it (the 200) was gonna be close. The third 50, I just tried to give everything I could and then bring it all the way home on the fourth.”

Moehn also repeated her Class 1 500 free title from last year with a Class 2 win this year with a time of 4:56.33, just a half-second off her Class 2 record-breaking time in Friday's prelims.

“I think there's some room for improvement, but that always happens I feel like after a race,” she said. “I was very excited with the outcome. Like yesterday, keep it long and strong and smooth. I thought I did a good job of that.”

Moehn also won gold on the Chargers' 400 free relay team, along with juniors Ellie Weckherlin and Caroline Foltz and sophomore Allie Maloney.

Foltz, who enrolled at Cor Jesu this season after a move from Salem, Ill., claimed individual gold herself in the event directly before the 400 free relay with a win in the 100 breaststroke.

“It's super exciting since this was my first state (meet),” she said. “Coming into it, I knew it was gonna be close and I was just excited to get to race and see what I could do.”

Eureka sophomore Haiden Schoessel didn't get the state record she sought, but she did make it two consecutive 50 freestyle titles with a time of 23.38 for a narrow win over Kirkwood sophomore Sophie Wallace (23.59).

“There's really not much more you can ask for than winning state,” Schoessel said. “I'm gonna keep working for it (the record), so next year that will be what I'm shooting for. I need to grow in a lot of places, especially mentally. So I'm hoping next year I'm a lot more confident in myself and tell myself that I can do it.”

MICDS senior Sophie Henriksen, who will be a college teammate of Moehn's next season at Penn, claimed the area's other individual title with a win in the backstroke, moving up from the runner-up slot last season.

“I'm so excited. It's been a long time coming,” said Henriksen, who set a new Class 2 record (55.76) in the prelims. “Last year, I had just got back from having two double knee surgeries. Getting second just really motivated me to work for it this year.”

Defending Class 2 champion Kirkwood amassed 185 points to finish in fourth place, one point behind Park Hill South.

The Pioneers had a disqualification in the day's very first relay that cost them 28 points, which would have been enough for a second-place finish in the end.

“Not the start we were looking for, clearly,” Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. “But, I was proud of the way we didn't lose our cool and knew we could grind back in it and still get to the podium. I couldn't be more happy with what the girls did to overcome it.”