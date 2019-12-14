Parkway South's Kylee Sullivan competes in the 100-yard butterfly at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Kylee Sullivan swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Grace Lock (left) and Parker Hagemann celebrate after receiving the Flyer Invitational championship plaque on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Lili Gregov (left) and Libby Seitz celebrate as they receive a first-place medal for winning the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Kylee Sullivan (left) smiles as she receives a first-place medal for winning the 200-yard individual medley at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Kylee Sullivan swims the breaststroke as part of the 200-yard individual medley at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Parker Hagemann smiles after winning the 50-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Cor Jesu's Anna Moehn (left) receives a first-place medal from Coach Qi Franz after winning the 200-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Parker Hagemann competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Cor Jesu's Anna Moehn (right) hugs Coach Qi Franz after receiving a first-place medal for winning the 500-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Madeleine Collier competes in the 100-yard backstroke at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Natalie Nguyen receives a first-place medal for winninig the 100-yard backstroke at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Chloe Hagemann competes in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Lili Gregov checks her time after winning the 100-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Libby Seitz competes in the 200-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Liberty's Fiona Do competes in the 200-yard individual medley at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Liberty's Zoe Carpenter competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Samantha Madigan swims the 500-yard freestyle at the Flyer Invitational on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Paul Kopsky STLhighschoolsports.com
SAPPINGTON — Kylee Sullivan could have taken the easy road.
Instead, the Parkway South freshman swimmer chose the most difficult stroke to master.
Sullivan excels at the butterfly, arguably the toughest of all races.
"Everyone says it's hard, but it's always been my favorite," she said. "Not sure why. I just feel comfortable doing it."
Sullivan looked ultra-comfortable on Saturday by rolling to an easy win in the 100-yard butterfly at the Flyer Invitational at Lindbergh High.
The 5-foot-10 inch Sullivan glided home in 1:00.85 to claim the victory by almost four full seconds over her nearest competitor. She turned what is usually a competitive race into a blowout with a blistering 50-yard opening of 28.49 seconds.
"Once you get into a good rhythm and tempo, it can be a lot of fun," Sullivan said.
Sullivan also won the 200 individual medley and kick-started the Patriots' 400-yard relay team to a second-place finish.
Her three medal performance helped South claim second place in the nine-school school affair.
Webster Groves dominated the meet by winning six of the 12 events to rack up a whopping 511 points. Parkway South (419) and Cor Jesu (261) followed.
Sullivan turned heads with a pair of impressive performances. New to the high school scene, she made plenty of noise in the butterfly for the Parkway Swim Club over the past few years.
"She's one of those swimmers that has a knack for the butterfly," South coach Blakeleigh Mathes said. "It's what we call a pretty stroke. She's good at catching water and she really works hard on her kick in practice."
Most young swimmers struggled with the butterfly stoke, waiting until later in their careers to work on the idiosyncrasies of proper form.
But Sullivan has loved the butterfly since she first took up the sport at age 4. She has always been taller than most girls and that seems to have helped with her mechanics.
"Some kids, when you coach them and when it clicks, it clicks," Mathes said. "She's that type of swimmer."
Webster Groves senior Parker Hagemann led a balanced attack with a win in the 50 free. She was also a member of the winning 200 and 400 relay teams.
Parker's sister, sophomore Chloe Hagemann, won the 100 breaststroke. Lili Gregov (100 free) and Larissa Stiber (diving) also added individual titles for the team champs.
The six-gold effort helped Webster Groves gain a measure of revenge after finishing second to Park Hill South at last year's event.
"After last year, the girls were pretty motivated," Webster Groves coach Dan Broshears said. "We were a little disappointed with second. They said, 'No more second — let's win this thing.'"
Parker Hagemann agreed, "We came in thinking if we all did our best, we should get it done. We've got a lot of team depth."
The Statesmen finished third at the Class 1 state meet last season just 28 points away from the title. They return a good majority of that group.
Parker Hagemann will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha next season. She finished second in the grueling 500-yard race on Saturday and came within six seconds of capturing the longest and shortest races of the meet.
Cor Jesu sophomore Anna Moehn also grabbed double gold with wins in the 200 free and 500 free. She anchored the 200 relay team to a second-place effort.
"I was a little nervous, but I ended up being pretty happy with my 500 (time)," Moehn said. "I was focusing on the little details — flip turns and keeping long and strong."
