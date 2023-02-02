CLARKSON VALLEY — Kylee Sullivan was firmly engrossed on the task at hand. But she was also keeping close tabs on her future home.

Sullivan was in the middle of another dominant performance Wednesday night at the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls swimming and diving championships at Marquette but still had time to check in from time to time with her father in the stands to see how the Missouri men's basketball team was faring in its game against LSU.

“Mizzou basketball has been so fun to watch this season and they're playing an SEC team, so you've got make sure that they're winning,” said Sullivan, a Mizzou recruit.

Sullivan was one of three swimmers to win two individual events at the conference meet along with freshman teammate Lexi Cook and Eureka junior Haiden Schoessel.

“It wasn't really about winning,” Cook said. “I just wanted to have fun and do my best.”

The Suburban Yellow meet is a veritable who's who of area girls swimming powerhouses. Of the last eight state championship teams, six of them are in the conference — Marquette won Class 2 in 2019 and 2020, Parkway West won the Class 1 crown in 2020 and 2022 and Kirkwood (2021) and Parkway South (2022) have claimed the last two Class 2 titles.

Despite not having a single individual or relay champion, Kirkwood compiled 429 points to outdistance Lafayette (355), Parkway South (346), Eureka (340), Parkway West (276) and Marquette (219) to win the team title.

“Being two weeks out from state and having the assembly of teams that we have, it's like a perfect way to get ready,” Pioneers coach Matt Beasley said. “Our strength is our depth. We don't necessarily have a lot of champions on our roster, but we've got a lot of girls that are really, really good, strong, solid performers. We're able to put three or four girls back in every event. That's our recipe, I guess.”

Sullivan's two wins came in the two events she's won a state title in each of the last two seasons — the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

Her time in the 200 IM was 2 minutes, 3.46 seconds, which is about a second off her state-winning time last year (2:02.13) and her fastest mark this year (2:02.07). Sullivan edged out junior teammate Alayna Henage (2:05.20) in the event Wednesday.

“IM training has been so fun,” Sullivan said. “Alayna and I race at every single practice, so being next to her in that race felt comfortable. Being by each other helped push me for sure.”

Sullivan won the 100 fly Wednesday with a time of 54.94, just barely short of both her state-winning time from last season (54.75) and her fastest effort this season (54.88).

“I was happy with my 100 fly,” she said. “My goal was to work underwaters and I achieved that. We've been working a lot of sprint in practice and racing each other. It's been fun to see the hard work showing at conference.”

Cook burst on to the scene with a flourish with her two conference titles, capturing the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke events.

“(In prelims the 500 free) did not feel great. But then (Wednesday) I wanted to do the best that I could do,” she said. “And then I feel like the 500 kind of boosted my confidence (in the 100 back) and I felt good when I was swimming.”

Sullivan and Cook were four-time gold medalists Wednesday as they were both part of South's winning 200 medley (1:45.70) and 400 free (3:31.81) relay teams.

They were joined by Henage on both of those teams, along with senior Lucy Price in the 200 medley relay and senior Mia Muckerman in the 400 free relay.

Henage was the Patriots' other individual winner with a time of 1:04.73 in the 100 breaststroke.

But, perhaps the most exciting race came on the final two legs of the very next — and final — event when she went to toe-to-toe with Kirkwood senior Jessica Briers in the final 100 yards of the 400 free relay to help South edge the Pioneers by just .71 seconds.

“I definitely knew that I had to push it,” Henage said. “Doing it right after the 100 breaststroke, I knew my legs were gonna be hurting, but I did all that I could to get those back in shape and ready to race.”

Schoessel's titles came in the two sprint events, the 50 and 100 frees, races she is among the favorites to win at the Class 2 state meet Feb. 16-17 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Her 50 free time was 23.28, which is slightly better than her state-winning time of 23.38 last season.

“I'm not mad about it,” Schoessel said. “We're definitely working on some things going into state. We're not rested for this meet. It was kind of our last let's get up and go before we go to state.”

She won the 100 free with a 50.36, a time that is almost a second faster than her runner-up clocking of 51.35 last year at state.

“I'm really excited about how that race has progressed,” Schoessel said. “In a variety of different races, you go through periods where you're kind of stagnant, so it's been really rewarding to see a lot of hard work pay off with that race.”

Parkway West senior Campbell Murawski was the other individual swimming champion Wednesday when she took home the gold in the 200 free. Her time of 1:52.79 was faster than her runner-up finish of 1:53.25 at last year's Class 1 state meet.

“I wanted to go faster, but I was excited for what it set up for the team starting off with a win,” said Murawski, who also teamed with Norah Rutkowski, Maddi Lang and Sydney Matheny on the Longhorns' 200 free relay winning team. “I'm really excited for state.”

Earlier in the day, Lafayette senior Maggie Arceneaux compiled 452.95 points to top Lancers teammate Lucia Tenny (411.35) for the one-meter diving title. Arceneaux, a Missouri State recruit, finished third in Class 2 last season.

Suburban Conference Yellow Pool swimming finals