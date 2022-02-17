Parkway West, Clayton sit in good position after Class 1 preliminaries

ST. PETERS — For one day at least, Campbell Murawski was OK with being second.

The Parkway West junior qualified second in two individual events Thursday afternoon in the Missouri Class 1 girls swimming and diving championship preliminaries at St. Peters Rec-Plex and put herself in prime position to contend for multiple state titles in Friday morning's finals.

For Murawski — and likely all of the state meet competitors — the prelims are an event where the time you post is not as important as where you place. The swimmers just want to make it into the top-eight final heat and worry about their times on Day 2.

“I thought it went well,” said Murawski, whose two second-place finishes came in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles. “I was really just kind of focused on getting my place for (Friday) and not so much focused on a best time. So, I think I set myself up well, which is what I wanted.”

Murawski's strong day was part of a good opening round for the Longhorns, who finished second in the Class 1 team standings last year.

West advanced an area-best six individual swimmers through to final heats Friday, as well as all three relays. Those totals were matched only by Cape Central.

“We know it's within our reach, but a lot of work has to be done in the pool first,” Longhorns coach Coleen Sumner said. “We were just looking to get our spots today and then competing tomorrow head to head when they're seeded in their heats. I know what they can do and they do, too. A lot of these girls are better finals swimmers.”

Clayton, which was fifth in Class 1 last season, advanced four swimmers on to finals, just clearing a logjam of three finalists for area schools John Burroughs, Ladue, Mehlville, Villa Duchesne and Visitation.

“We had a lot of good swims,” Greyhounds coach Katelyn Long said. “We have girls in finals and a lot of girls in consolation heats. Our relays seeded well. Everything we really wanted to happen went our way.”

The Greyhounds got a fourth finalist in the most exciting of fashions as sophomore Caitlin Kuhlmann beat Pembroke Hill's Kaya Alvegaard Struble in a swim-off to claim the eighth and final spot in the 100 backstroke final.

The swim-off took place about 15 minutes after the completion of the prelims for everyone else, so all eyes that were left in the Rec-Plex were squarely on Kuhlmann and Struble.

Undaunted, Kuhlmann forged the first sub one-minute time of her career in the back, a 59.47 that ended up being the third-best time in the event.

“I've been trying to get that for so, so long and I finally just did it. It was absolutely amazing,” said Kuhlmann, who was brought to happy tears by the turn of events. “It's kind of weird because I don't like doing things under pressure. But I just felt like I needed to get it done and I did.”

Clayton also boasted the only first-place individual qualifier as defending 100 breaststroke champion Kellen Mottl edged another Pembroke Hill swimmer, Audrey Lambert.

“I felt like today was pretty good,” Mottl said. “I didn't feel it was necessarily the best race I ever swam, but there's always tomorrow. I think I'm more mentally ready for tomorrow.”

All three relay events were headed by the Greyhounds and Longhorns in the prelims as Clayton sits in good position to defend its 200 medley relay title and West looked strong in both the 200 and 400 free relays.

In addition to Murawski's two second-place finishes, two other area swimmers — Summit senior Abby Wampler in the 200 individual medley and Burroughs senior Erin Lamping in the 500 free — also are seeded second in their Friday finals.

Four area swimmers appear within striking distance of a title after third-place prelim efforts, including Mehlville junior Lucy Maxey (200 IM), Villa Duchesne junior Madelyn Schoedel (50 free), Parkway West sophomore Norah Rutkowski (100 butterfly) and Westminster junior Samantha Lee (500 free).

Rutkowski is the defending champion in the 100 fly, but the addition of Maggie Moore to the field has made a repeat tougher to gain. The New Covenant Academy standout is the three-time defending champ in the 100 backstroke and also won the last two 50 free titles before switching to the fly this year.

“I think she'll push me to go faster, so it'll be nice to swim next to her,” Rutkowski said. “I was a little disappointed because I added a little bit (of time), but I'm excited to have another chance to swim in it in the finals.”

Her teammate is pumped to see what the final day of competition has in store for the Longhorns.

“We had a lot people move up from like 16th to eighth, so I think today was just good for our team morale. Going into tomorrow, I'm excited to see what everyone can do,” Murawski said. “We're coming off second as a team last year, so this year we all came to practice on the first day and said we want it this year.”