Parkway West extends record with 14th girls swimming state championship

ST. PETERS — Even though the win was assured, Campbell Murawski wanted to leave no doubt.

The Parkway West junior standout turned on the jets on the fourth and final leg of the Class 1 400-yard freestyle relay race Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

The Longhorns won the final event of the meet in come-from-behind fashion to punctuate their record-extending 14th team state championship in a meet they led nearly wire to wire.

“We knew we only needed a clean race, but that win was important to us,” Murawski said. “It feels really good and honestly it's so much more exciting this year because we're so much closer as a team. This has been my favorite state meet I've gone to so far.”

West won a state title in 2019, then finished second a year ago to Cor Jesu. The Chargers moved up to Class 2 this season, opening the door for a hungry group of Longhorns to get back to the top of the podium.

“This was the No. 1 goal on the first day of practice. A lot went into it. It didn't just happen. It was a lot of work, a lot of belief and a lot of effort,” West coach Coleen Sumner said. “What makes it exciting is it was more like a team effort. We don't have a lot of people sitting at the top, but we have a lot of people who come to work and score.”

The championship especially meant a lot to the Longhorns' four seniors on this year's state team.

“We all really wanted it super bad,” West senior Megan VanValkenburgh said. “We came into the first practice of the year and we set a really big goal to place pretty high at this meet and win it all. We all just rallied as a team through each dual meet, conference, state. We knew what we wanted to do and we got it done.”

West didn't have any individual champions, with Murawski coming closest with a pair of runner-up efforts in the 100 and 200 freestyle races.

Any disappointment Murawski had in not winning either race was washed away by the joy of a team championship at the end of the day.

“I swam good races, so I'm happy with myself on that,” she said. “Of course, I wanted the win. I came in here and I wanted that. But at the end of the day, getting the points for my team is what was important.”

West compiled 220.5 points in winning the title.

Cape Girardeau Central was second with 187 points and Clayton compiled 165 points to claim third, equaling its highest finish ever (1984) and capturing its first team trophy since a fourth-place showing in 1985.

“We're ecstatic. It was a really exciting meet,” Greyhounds coach Katelyn Long said. “These girls train all year. It really comes down to them putting the work in.”

Area swimmers captured two individual state titles Friday. One was expected. The other was not.

Clayton senior Kellen Mottl pulled away from Pembroke Hill's Audrey Lambert over the final 25 yards to win her second consecutive 100 breaststroke championship.

“I wasn't too nervous about it and was like whatever happens, happens, and it worked out in my favor,” Mottl said. “(The team trophy) is amazing. I really don't have words to describe the feeling. We worked so incredibly hard the entire season. I have never been more proud of the team.”

Long was proud of the cap Mottl was able to put on an outstanding high school swimming career.

“She wanted that,” Long said. “She was so steady all day. She went in with a great attitude and kept the competitive spirit.”

Immediately after the conclusion of the 200 individual medley final, the look of disbelief on the face of Mary Bezzant said it all.

The Ladue sophomore dropped nearly two seconds off her preliminary time and picked up a rare final heat state championship win from Lane 2.

“I'm a little in denial at the moment,” Bezzant said. “I was looking up there earlier at all the pictures (of last year's state champions) flashing by and I was like, 'I want my face up there.' Now my face is gonna be up there and I'm really excited.”

Rams coach Hap Gentry was ecstatic to see Bezzant shine on high school swimming's biggest stage.

“She was determined. She works hard in practice. It was an amazing race,” Gentry said. “My comment to her was to look at the splits. It's all at the end of the race. You don't need to be faster in the fly, the back or the breaststroke. You just need a little bit more in the freestyle. And she delivered.”

Bezzant later had another strong performance in Lane 2 when she took third in the breast, less than two seconds behind Mottl, to cap a strong second day at state.

“I had a coach tell me recently that I needed to get back to the fundamentals in my swimming,” Bezzant said. “So, I knew I could do this and I put everything I had into it.”

The area's other Class 1 individual title came Thursday night when Parkway Central Carissa Bersche compiled 372.95 points to win the one-meter diving championship.

All three relay finals were won by area teams and all held serve from Friday's prelims, as Clayton won a repeat 200 medley title and West earned championships in both the 200 and 400 frees.

In addition to Murawski's two second-place finishes, Westminster junior Samantha Lee also had a runner-up effort in the 500 free.

Besides Bezzant, other area swimmers to bring home individual third-place finishes Friday included West sophomore Norah Rutkowski in the 100 butterfly, Villa Duchesne junior Madelyn Schoedel in the 100 free, John Burroughs senior Erin Lamping in the 500 free, Clayton sophomore Caitlin Kuhlmann in the 100 backstroke, and Schoedel and Webster Groves senior Lili Gregov tying for third in the 50 free.