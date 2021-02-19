Silence is golden as Kirkwood powers way to first state championship

Pearl, a seasoned veteran, had an idea her team was in position to make history.

But she deferred to Beasley and kept her mouth shut.

"It was a big rule of ours never to talk about it," Pearl said. "Maybe he's a little superstitious and didn't want to jinx it."

Brown set personal bests in the winning the 200 free (1:51) and 500 free (4:58.63). She also kept the thoughts of a state team title out of her head.

"It was an unspoken thing," Brown said. "I think some of us knew we had a very, very good chance. But no one was saying it."

Dennis even surprised herself in winning the 100 breaststroke.

She exceeded her regular season seeding time by almost two full seconds to outdistance Parkway South freshman Alayna Henage and Nerinx Hall junior Brooke Punnewaert.

"My goal was a 1:04.9 and to do (1:03.94), it's just crazy," Dennis said.

Like her teammates, Dennis had an inkling the Pioneers were in position to make some noise at the meet. But she never got any indication Beasley felt that way.

"I think he wanted us not to have big heads coming into this," Dennis said.