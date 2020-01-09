Summit's Wampler honors father with record-setting performances

Webster Groves finished with 515 points. Eureka placed second (472) followed by Parkway North (328).

Wampler stole the show with a pair of scintillating swims. She rallied from two seconds back midway through the IM with a blistering breastroke performance that led to a hard-fought win over Eureka senior Lily Harrell. Wampler's clocking eclipsed the school mark of 2:12.51, set by Bianca Ninneman in 2012.

Sadly, Wimpler's father never got to see her swim. She took up the sport at the age of 7.

"It's just cool to know that I'm still doing things that should be making him happy," Wampler said. "I thought of him, my family and everyone that's behind me."

Wampler, who swims on the club level for the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team (FAST), was equally impressive in the breaststroke with a time of 1:09.08 — crunching the record of 1:09.51 set in 2004 by Taryn Wotring.

"I think this year, I'm older and probably a little smarter," Wampler said. "I've got my technique down better. As a freshman, I had a lot of nerves. This year, less pressure, more focus."

Wampler is hoping for an NCAA Division I scholarship down the road. She would also like a top three performance at state in her two favorite events.