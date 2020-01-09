Summit's Wampler honors father with record-setting performances

FENTON — As soon as she touched the wall, Summit sophomore Abby Wampler knew her performance in the 200-yard individual medley was something special.
Her gold medal winning time of 2 minutes, 11.90 seconds at the Nancy Brandt Invitational on Thursday crushed a school record that stood for eight years.
But Wampler's first thought was not about the eye-popping time.
Her mind immediately flashed back to her father Jeffery, who passed away from cancer when Abby was just 5-years-old.
"I have it as a mindset that he's still there for me every step of the way," Wampler said. "The cycle of my life and what he means to me — it's still there.
"And I knew he'd be so proud."
Wampler has been making everyone around her proud of late.
She followed her record performance by cruising to another school-record clocking in winning the 100 breaststroke at the tradition-rich 10-team affair.
Wampler joined the Webster Groves duo of senior Parker Hagemann and sophomore Lili Gregov as two-time individual winners in the 12-meet event.
Hagemann and Gregov helped the Statesmen claim the team title for the second successive season.
Webster Groves finished with 515 points. Eureka placed second (472) followed by Parkway North (328).
Wampler stole the show with a pair of scintillating swims. She rallied from two seconds back midway through the IM with a blistering breastroke performance that led to a hard-fought win over Eureka senior Lily Harrell. Wampler's clocking eclipsed the school mark of 2:12.51, set by Bianca Ninneman in 2012.
Sadly, Wimpler's father never got to see her swim. She took up the sport at the age of 7.
"It's just cool to know that I'm still doing things that should be making him happy," Wampler said. "I thought of him, my family and everyone that's behind me."
Wampler, who swims on the club level for the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team (FAST), was equally impressive in the breaststroke with a time of 1:09.08 — crunching the record of 1:09.51 set in 2004 by Taryn Wotring.
"I think this year, I'm older and probably a little smarter," Wampler said. "I've got my technique down better. As a freshman, I had a lot of nerves. This year, less pressure, more focus."
Wampler is hoping for an NCAA Division I scholarship down the road. She would also like a top three performance at state in her two favorite events.
"She was just under the radar last year," Summit coach Luc Benson said. "She worked hard, she did well for us. There was a time when we thought she'd get those (school) records last year.
"But she got it done today."
Webster Groves won seven events to grab its second consecutive Brandt title. Gregov led the way with four golds including a pair of relay wins.
"When one of us wins, it's like the whole team wins," Gregov said. "That's just the dynamic of this team."
The Statesmen have a whopping 56 swimmers in the program, which could produce enough depth to grab a state team crown after a third-place finish last season.
Those large numbers make the practices extra intense.
"Everybody pushed everyone else," Gregov says. "It makes all of us better."
Webster Groves coach Dan Broshears wears a shirt that says, "Be Fast or Be Last." That motto fits this group perfectly.
"(Depth) isn't always something we've had in the past," Broshears said. "But we're really putting it all together. We want to make sure we cover all of the bases."
Webster Groves won the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relay races to go along with double golds from Gregov and Hagemann.
Eureka recorded first-place finishes from Harrell (100 back), junior Mackenzie Swope (500 free) and junior Bailey Walka (diving).