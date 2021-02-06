Villa Duchesne's Schoedel finally gets best of rival; Nerinx Hall claims MWAA three-peat

FLORISSANT — Madelyn Schoedel thought this day would never come.
The Villa Duchesne sophomore sprinter has spent much of her swimming career admiring the speed and agility of Nerinx Hall senior standout Emily Traube, who is headed to Truman State University.
"She's one of the best I've ever seen," Schoedel said.
On Saturday, Schoedel finally got the best of her rival.
Schoedel edged Traube in the 50-yard freestyle race in the MWAA meet at the James Eagan Center.
It was marked Schoedel's first triumph over Traube in an estimated 10 head-to-head meetings between the two on the high school and club levels.
"This feels so good," Schoedel said. "To beat her, it's such a big accomplishment."
Traube battled back to win the 100 free in the second meeting between the two on the afternoon.
But Schoedel remained overjoyed at her surprise triumph in the 50.
"I didn't expect this," Schoedel said.
Schoedel took a slim lead in the final 10 yards and finished with a clocking of 24.95 seconds — slightly ahead of Traube's time of 25.08.
It was not the best time of Schoedel's career — she recorded a 24.64 in a club meet. But it was a triumph she will remember for a long time.
"I knew how fast she was and I was just trying to keep pace with her," Schoedel said. "I kind of knew that I might have been pretty close to her by her splashes. I just tried to finish it."
Schoedel popped out of the water with a big smile on her face just seconds after touching the wall.
"This is such a big win for her," Villa Duchesne coach Conor Murphy said. "She's really stepped up her game and it showed today."
Schoedel finished seventh in the 50 free at state last season and 13th in the 100 free.
Now, with a huge win under her belt, Schoedel carries plenty of confidence into the state meet Feb. 19-20 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
"The best part is, this is just the tip of the iceberg for her," Murphy said.
Nerinx Hall used its overall depth to claim its third successive league championship with 497 points. St. Joseph's was second with 455 and Cor Jesu claimed third with 454.
Junior Brooke Punnewaert led Nerinx Hall's charge with three gold medal performances, including titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. She also helped the 200 medley relay team to victory.
Traube anchored that relay team in addition to winning the 100 free.
"This is a very tough conference," Nerinx Hall coach Jenoa Olson said. "We feel like we've got an extremely talented team and that's what you need to win a meet like this."
Cor Jesu captured six of the 11 swimming events but still finished third.
Chargers junior Anna Moehn recorded four first-place finishes. She took gold in the 200 free and 100 butterfly and was also part of the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams. Moehn won the 200 free championship in Class 2 last season.
"Heading into state, I feel I'm exactly where I want to be," Moehn said. "I haven't tapered just yet. I've got a little more hard training left."
Cor Jesu junior Erin Morie was an impressive runaway winner in the 500 with a time of 5:27.57 — a full 26 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
"I wanted to go out fast — and bring it back even faster," Morie said.
Senior Maddie Palatt added to the Cor Jesu gold rush with a win in the 100 backstroke.