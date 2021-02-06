Villa Duchesne's Schoedel finally gets best of rival; Nerinx Hall claims MWAA three-peat

"I knew how fast she was and I was just trying to keep pace with her," Schoedel said. "I kind of knew that I might have been pretty close to her by her splashes. I just tried to finish it."

Schoedel popped out of the water with a big smile on her face just seconds after touching the wall.

"This is such a big win for her," Villa Duchesne coach Conor Murphy said. "She's really stepped up her game and it showed today."

Schoedel finished seventh in the 50 free at state last season and 13th in the 100 free.

Now, with a huge win under her belt, Schoedel carries plenty of confidence into the state meet Feb. 19-20 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

"The best part is, this is just the tip of the iceberg for her," Murphy said.

Nerinx Hall used its overall depth to claim its third successive league championship with 497 points. St. Joseph's was second with 455 and Cor Jesu claimed third with 454.

Junior Brooke Punnewaert led Nerinx Hall's charge with three gold medal performances, including titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. She also helped the 200 medley relay team to victory.

Traube anchored that relay team in addition to winning the 100 free.