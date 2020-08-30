Wesclin's Brede gets back in pool but high school season still uncertain

O'FALLON, Ill. — The sun glinted off the pool and reflected on Chloe Brede's face.
Just before the Wesclin High junior ducked her head under the water's surface, she smiled knowing she was back in her element — even if she was outside in the elements.
“It's been a huge blessing that we've been able to swim there and go whenever we want to,” Brede said. “It's been really nice.”
After being stuck out of the water because of the coronavirus pandemic for several months, Brede and others with the O'Fallon Seahawks club swim team got access to their own pool.
Seahawks coach Kirsty Stooke and her husband, Michael Stooke, installed an outdoor pool on their property in June to allow Seahawks swimmers time in the water.
"We have some land that we own and we ended up putting in an above-ground pool," Stooke said. “It's nothing fancy, like a lot of normal pools with a lot of poles holding it up. That's all it was."
The pool was built in the start of June, and by the middle of that month, Brede and her Seahawks teammates were given the green light to start practicing in the water.
The 50-meter pool sits on property surrounded by trees and a cornfield to its south.
"It's like a field of dreams, just for swimming," said Brent Brede, Chloe's father and Wesclin High's boys basketball coach.
Public and training pools were off limits by mid-March because of coronavirus health restrictions.
Brede's last official competition was Jan. 24 in the Ozark Swimming Senior Championships at Kirkwood, where she won titles in the 200-yard and 400-yard individual medley races.
"She had no outlet, like a lot of the swimmers," Brent Brede said. "It was the first time in the last six years that she's even more than two weeks (out of the water)."
Chloe Brede is a two-time qualifier for the Illinois state meet for Wesclin, finishing 10th in the 200-yard individual medley as a sophomore after she was eighth as a freshman. She is a two-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro honoree.
As soon as limitations for college programs to reach out to her were lifted in June, she was contacted by multiple NCAA Division I programs and has kept those contacts throughout the summer.
Even though girls swimming is one of four sports sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association for the fall, Brede’s season for Wesclin is up in the air.
Brede is the only swimmer at the school in rural Trenton and thus cannot take part in dual meets, which will be a large part of this season’s schedule across the area. There will be no state meet, either, a decision the IHSA announced last week.
"I would really love to do those meets because they're my favorite meets out of the whole season," Brede said. "It'll be such a disappointment if I'm not able to represent Wesclin at those meets."
Even her club team's season is uncertain as no meets have been scheduled as of yet.
But Brede is thankful she's at least back in the water for training.
The Seahawks' usual pool, the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex, opened in July, so Brede and her club teammates have had their choice of pools to train.
“It's a very big privilege because some teams in St. Louis don't know if they'll be able to swim because they have to swim at the high school pool,” Chloe Brede said. “It's pretty huge to have that pool available to us.”
Stooke said having several weeks out of water wasn't the worst thing for the Wesclin High standout, either.
Rigorous sessions of dry-land training — including lots of running, not necessarily Brede's favorite activity — replaced countless hours in chlorine.
"I think getting them out of that comfort zone really helped developed a stronger mindset," Stooke said. "I think it takes a special mindset to have that motivation and perseverance to do things they don't like in order to do well in the thing they do like to do."
