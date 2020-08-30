Wesclin's Brede gets back in pool but high school season still uncertain

O'FALLON, Ill. — The sun glinted off the pool and reflected on Chloe Brede's face.

Just before the Wesclin High junior ducked her head under the water's surface, she smiled knowing she was back in her element — even if she was outside in the elements.

“It's been a huge blessing that we've been able to swim there and go whenever we want to,” Brede said. “It's been really nice.”

After being stuck out of the water because of the coronavirus pandemic for several months, Brede and others with the O'Fallon Seahawks club swim team got access to their own pool.

Seahawks coach Kirsty Stooke and her husband, Michael Stooke, installed an outdoor pool on their property in June to allow Seahawks swimmers time in the water.

"We have some land that we own and we ended up putting in an above-ground pool," Stooke said. “It's nothing fancy, like a lot of normal pools with a lot of poles holding it up. That's all it was."

The pool was built in the start of June, and by the middle of that month, Brede and her Seahawks teammates were given the green light to start practicing in the water.

The 50-meter pool sits on property surrounded by trees and a cornfield to its south.