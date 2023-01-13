West off to a strong start in freshman season for Fort Zumwalt East

Maya West enjoyed the sport of swimming right from the get-go at age 7, but she soon found a pretty good reason to stick with it.

“It was something my brother couldn't do,” the Fort Zumwalt East standout freshman said with a laugh. “And I like being better than my brother. Whatever I can do better than my brother, I just keep doing that.”

Maya's brother, junior Donovan West, is currently the leading scorer this season on the Lions' boys basketball team and was a key contributor on East's Class 2 soccer quarterfinal squad in the fall.

Maya arguably had her most productive day as a Lion on Jan. 7 when she brought home a pair of first-place medals from the 12-team Fort Zumwalt North Invitational at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“It's really exciting,” West said. “I didn't expect to do as good as I did. It was just really nice to have my team cheering for me the whole time and have everybody there watching me.”

Maya could also probably thank her big brother for an assist as well.

“I told him before his game he needed to play good because if he played good and I swam well, we'd be in the announcements at school,” she said. “If he does good, it gives me motivation to do good. So I needed him to be good and he was.”

Maya was good at the FZN Invite to the tune of titles in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events.

“When you have a lot of schools there, it's nice to have that competition,” East coach Stephen Longo said. “Not knowing what's going to be expected there really kind of pushes you to do better.”

West's time of 2 minutes, 7.19 seconds, in the 200 free was a personal-best mark, more than 4.5 seconds better than her seed time entering the meet and 1.56 seconds faster than Fort Zumwalt South sophomore Isabelle Reardon, who is her teammate with the Rec-Plex Sharks club team.

“Isabelle was next to me the whole time, which really helped having her pace me so I knew when to speed it up and when to slow down,” West said. “It's very helpful. I'm very glad that I had her there swimming with me because if she wasn't there, I don't think I would have got a PR.”

West won the 500 free with a time of 5:42.21, nearly five seconds faster than runner-up Reardon.

“I think I was in third to start and I knew I just needed to hold whatever pace I was going,” West said. “So even if someone was in front of me, I just needed to hold the speed that I was going so I would not burn out in the first 200.”

And that is part of the key to success in the 500 free.

“I think the key is know what splits you want to keep on your 50 and make sure your counter knows too, so that they can tell you if you need to go faster or if you need to go slower,” West said. “I try to go kind of fast in the first 200, slow down in the middle 100 and then the last 200 pick it up.”

West has state consideration times in both the 200 and 500 frees, as well as the 50 free. She said she favors the first two events.

“I think I'm going to stick with the 200 and 500 free, the distance events, because those are what I've been placing in the highest,” she said. “Those are my favorites. I like them because it's kind of relaxing, you keep the same pace the whole time. Even if someone's super far ahead, you can still catch up to them. There's no gap that you can't close.”

Longo said he heard about a talented freshman swimmer coming to East this season, so it was all about finding the right events to be able to maximize West's skills.

“You get excited when you hear about talent coming in. You don't know what to expect until you see it and then when you do see it, you're like, 'OK, this is something we can build on,' ” he said. “At the same time, you use that as an opportunity to motivate the older ones and say, 'Hey, you can still do this and have your spotlight.' She's driving people to do better, driving herself to get better and we just hope she gets where she wants to be. Then next year and the years that follow, we'll have even better expectations.”

The Lions have just two seniors in Parker Sanborn and Maisie Ambro, the latter of whom has been hurt all season but is hopeful for a return to the pool before the season is over.

West is part of a solid core of younger Lions that hope to elevate the girls program to the heights the boys program has enjoyed the last few years

“We've had a very surprising good, freshman year,” Longo said. “A lot of them stepped up into the A lane, B lane. I'm really excited about it. Some of the newbies that have stepped up are doing great, so I'm really excited to see what else we can do.”

West's goals for the remainder of the season include dropping more time, medaling at the GAC Championships at the end of this month and getting the East relay teams to state next month.

Hopefully, some motivation from her brother will help in those endeavors.

“Since he doesn't really know much about swimming, he just tells me to swim hard and he asks me if I dropped time or added time, stuff like that,” she said. “He just makes sure I'm confident with myself in my races.”