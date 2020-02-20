Westminster's O'Meara shatters 28-year-old record for third consecutive diving title

O’Meara, who will dive at Duke University, crushed the Class 1 field with her nearest competitor more than 200 points behind her.

“She’s an unbelievable diver,” Braun said. “You can see today that she is above and beyond the top. She’s like dynamite coming off the board.”

Braun would know. He was a three-time state diving champ himself in the 1970s and also coached a three-time champ in Kirkwood’s Kelsey Anagnos from 2004-2006.

“I dove at the University of Texas and I’ve coached a lot of college divers. She’s already there,” he said. “The best girl diver in one-meter that I’ve actually seen.”

O’Meara was tied for the top spot after the first round of dives, but would not trail from that point forward.

Three consecutive scores in the 60s gave her a commanding lead after four dives. Her total of 284.05 after the five-round preliminaries dwarfed her total of 220.25 from last year.

Scores of 64.80 and 78 in rounds six and seven meant the only question was how many dives would be left when O’Meara broke the record.

The answer would be two, as she nailed her front 2.5 pike in the ninth round to give her 529.55 points and the new record.