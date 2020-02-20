Westminster's O'Meara shatters 28-year-old record for third consecutive diving title

ST. PETERS — Margo O’Meara had all the motivation she needed.
The Westminster standout came just 3.25 agonizing points from breaking the overall one-meter diving record at last year’s state meet.
“I’ve had it in other previous meets, but not at state,” O’Meara said. “Last year, just knowing I was so close, I really wanted to get it.”
This year, she left no doubt.
O’Meara compiled an incredible 636.50 points to shatter the previous record and capture her third successive Class 1 state diving title Thursday night at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“To do it at state is just incredible,” O’Meara said. “I was trying not to focus too much on the scores and just focus on hitting each dive. But coming out with the record is awesome.”
The previous record of 523.50 points by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall had stood since 1991.
“The record was a motivation. There’s no doubt about that,” Westminster diving coach Steve Braun said. “She’s very competitive, so she’ll probably be after her own record next year.”
Grimmer was there to watch her record go down and embraced O’Meara near the medal stand after the meet.
“Oh my gosh, that was so nice of her,” O’Meara said. “I’ve never met her, but I’ve heard a ton about her. Just for her to be here and get pictures with her is something special.”
O’Meara, who will dive at Duke University, crushed the Class 1 field with her nearest competitor more than 200 points behind her.
“She’s an unbelievable diver,” Braun said. “You can see today that she is above and beyond the top. She’s like dynamite coming off the board.”
Braun would know. He was a three-time state diving champ himself in the 1970s and also coached a three-time champ in Kirkwood’s Kelsey Anagnos from 2004-2006.
“I dove at the University of Texas and I’ve coached a lot of college divers. She’s already there,” he said. “The best girl diver in one-meter that I’ve actually seen.”
O’Meara was tied for the top spot after the first round of dives, but would not trail from that point forward.
Three consecutive scores in the 60s gave her a commanding lead after four dives. Her total of 284.05 after the five-round preliminaries dwarfed her total of 220.25 from last year.
Scores of 64.80 and 78 in rounds six and seven meant the only question was how many dives would be left when O’Meara broke the record.
The answer would be two, as she nailed her front 2.5 pike in the ninth round to give her 529.55 points and the new record.
“We’ve been working on that dive in practice, so just to hit it right there was awesome,” O’Meara said. “It’s one of my favorite dives.”
A 63.75 on her final dive put an emphatic cap on an amazing day in the pool for O’Meara.
Before the diving competition commenced, she finished sixth in Thursday afternoon’s 50-yard freestyle prelims to qualify for Friday’s final and the Westminster 200 free relay team also had the top time Thursday with O’Meara in the lead spot.
Perhaps the best diver the state of Missouri has ever seen is also a pretty darn good swimmer.
“I’m so excited for that,” she said. “It’s so fun to be with my teammates, especially in a relay. And the 50 free is a fun sprint. I just love to do it on top of diving. It’s just something else fun.”
Beyond the more immediate goal of Friday’s swim finals is one more diving carrot dangling out in the distance for O’Meara.
Five female divers have won three straight state diving championships, but none have ever captured four in a row (only one male diver has done it). With the state record now safely tucked away, that will be the next goal on O’Meara’s journey to diving greatness.
“I’d definitely love to try and get it four times,” she said. “I’ve got to keep practicing and hopefully try to improve. I’m just going to soak in this one and we’ll see what happens.”