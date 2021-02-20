Westminster's O'Meara makes it a four-peat with another diving championship

Westminster's Margo O'Meara dives during the Class 1 girls state diving championship at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
ST. PETERS — Margo O'Meara tried to fix the knots in her partially dried hair.
The Westminster senior diver finally turned to former coach Leslie Kehr for help.
Kehr went to work and got the Wildcats standout ready for her usual trip to the medal stand.
"I wanted to look perfect for the picture," O'Meara said.
Perfect. Just like her diving performance.
O'Meara captured her fourth successive state diving title by dominating the field in the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
She became the first female diver to win a state championship four times in the meet's 46-year history. On the boys side, Hickman's Aaron Ashworth won four consecutive crowns from 1998-2001.
A 5-foot-5 powder keg, O'Meara posted a score of 621.45 points to outdistance Cape Central's Tommy-Anne Mariott, who finished at 489.25. Senior Anne Fox of Villa Duchesne was third at 372.10.
O'Meara closed a dominant career in style with another in a series of eye-popping performances.
"Wow, she was so good — but I say that a lot," Westminster diving coach Steve Braun said. "There's no one like her."