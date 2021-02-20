Westminster's O'Meara makes it a four-peat with another diving championship

O'Meara came up short of beating her own scoring record of 636.50 points set last season, when she eclipsed a 28-year-old mark set by Nerinx Hall's Julie Grimmer, who posted a 523.50 in 1991.

"I don't think four (titles) has sunk in yet," O'Meara said. "It's exciting. Each year, I just focus on one dive at a time."

O'Meara has become so proficient that sometimes her skills may even flummox the judges.

Braun, a three-time state champion at Webster Groves and an All-American diver at the University of Missouri and Texas, said he felt O'Meara performed better this time than any of her other previous state efforts.

"Me, too," O'Meara said. "I felt real comfortable."

Marriott, a freshman, had all but conceded the title to O'Meara and was more than pleased with her second-place effort.

"With Margo, second is almost like being first," Marriott said. "When she's here, first place doesn't exist for anybody else."

O'Meara delighted the crowd with a series of electric mid-air twists and turns. Her best dive was a reverse 1.5 with a 1.5 twist and she received a near-perfect score.