Wisker, Ackley lead Timerbland to Fort Zumwalt North Invitational crown

"My philosophy is we train super hard for the season no matter what meets we have," Sansoucie said. "That lets them taper down for the end of the season. They rest up — and then we see our big time drops at the end."

Sansoucie has worked his swimmers extra hard and said they came into the 10-team meet fatigued.

"What impresses me most is that they were able to do this even though they were beat up and tired," Sancoucie said.

The future looks bright for Timberland.

Brooke Gustafson, another freshman, added second-place performances in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly for the Wolves.

"That team has a lot of talent," Zumwalt North coach Alice Maloney said. "It gives our kids something to chase and makes us better in the end."

Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Evie Kolb was a double winner in capturing the 200 and 500 free races. She finished sixth at state in the 500 last season.

"My goal last year was just to get to state," Kolb said. "This year it's to do really well."

Kolb, who started swimming when she was 7 years old, is ready for the challenge.