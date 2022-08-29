Abby Gaines, senior, St. Joseph's

The No. 1 singles player for the Class 3 champion Angels last season. The first-team All-Metro pick last year was 38-1, with her only loss coming in the Class 3 semifinals against eventual champion Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs. Gaines came back to win her third-place match, equaling her state finish as a freshman. Gaines teamed with Ellie Choate to win the Class 3 doubles title as a sophomore.