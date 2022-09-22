Chen, Chan on track to help Ladue girls tennis team contend for Class 2 state title

It's a family affair with the Ladue tennis program in 2022.

And the Ladue girls team could match the championship feeling the boys squad felt in May.

Ladue’s boys won the Class 2 state championship in the spring with Max Chen and Nathan Chan playing Nos. 1 and 2 singles respectively.

The girls hope to use a similar family formula in duplicating the achievement in Springfield next month.

If the Rams do so, they will with Max's younger sister, Angela Chen, playing No. 1 singles like her brother, while Kayla Chan is playing No. 2 singles like her older brother.

There are other family ties with the Ladue team, which defeated Clayton 6-1 on Thursday at Ladue Middle School.

Megan Ouyang, who has been fighting a wrist injury all season, is currently playing at No. 3 singles. Ouyang played No. 1 singles last season and finished third in the individual Class 1 singles tournament last fall. Ouyang's brother, Jeremy, was an outstanding player for the Rams who now is at Washington University.

Grace Quin is playing No. 4 singles after transferring in from Wisconsin. Her brother is expected to play for the Rams in the spring.

The Rams family is enjoying much success as the girls have lost only two matches this season, both coming against Class 3 power St. Joseph's Academy.

"St. Joe's is on another level," said Ladue coach Margaret Junker, who played on three team state champions at St. Joseph’s in her playing career. "But they are in a different class."

The same could be said of Barstow, which defeated Ladue in the Class 2 team championship match last year. Barstow has moved up to Class 3 this fall.

"I am disappointed that Barstow is not in our class anymore," said Chen, who like Chan is a freshman. "They would be a real challenge for us."

On paper, there appears to be no big challenge for the Rams.

"I am optimistic about the postseason," Junker said. "I feel we have the best team in Class 2. We obviously have to stay healthy and play to our ability. If we do that, we should go to state and win it."

The Rams would then be able to have a similar celebration at Cooper Tennis Complex as the Ladue boys.

Chan was a witness to the Ladue boys title four months ago, though Chen was away playing in a tournament.

"It was a lot of fun for the boys and our goal is to do the same," said Chan, who has lost only to Abby Gaines of St. Joseph’s this season. "We will be confident, but we can't take anything for granted. Nathan thought that we would win state in his sophomore season, but they lost to Priory."

Chan teamed with Ouyang to defeat Clayton’s Simone Sah and Chiharu Kobayashi 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles Thursday.

Chen won 10 of the final 11 games in defeating Aanya Singh 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Singh finished fourth at state in singles in Class 1 last year.

"I was a little tight at the start today but felt good as the match went on," Chen said.

Chen has had an outstanding freshman year at No. 1 singles, losing only to Emerey Gross of St. Joseph’s and Sahana Madala of John Burroughs.

"Our focus now is on winning a team state championship," Chen said. "We are confident that we can do that but we can't be too overconfident."