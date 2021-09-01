Choate pulls out No. 1 singles victory to help St. Joseph's sweep Edwardsville

FRONTENAC — St. Joseph's Academy senior girls tennis standout Ellie Choate lives in Edwardsville.
So any match against the Tigers is special for her. Choate normally plays No. 2 singles for the Angels but played No. 1 Wednesday as Abby Gaines did not play singles because of a tender elbow.
Edwardsville was without its No. 1 player as well Wednesday as Chloe Koons was out with an illness.
The Choate-Hannah Colbert match proved to be worthy of the No. 1 spot as Choate pulled out a 7-5, 7-5 victory. It proved to be the only competitive match of the day as St. Joseph's rolled to a 9-0 victory.
"It's always fun to play Edwardsville," Choate said. "(Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe) is a great coach. He got me started playing tennis in the Edwardsville Tiger Tennis Academy. I love seeing him and some of the girls I grew up with."
Choate, who is a three-time state doubles champion in Missouri, was challenged from the start by Colbert, who was the lone senior in the Edwardsville lineup.
In fact, Colbert raced to an early 4-1 advantage.
"She was playing well and I was a half step slow to everything," Choate said. "I told myself to get it together and take less risks."
Choate turned it around, winning 10 consecutive points en route to the first set win.
Colbert continued to fight, saving a match point at 5-3 in the second set. Colbert would even the set at 5-5 but Choate broke and then held serve, finishing the match with an ace.
"Ellie is a trooper," Angels coach Doug Smith said. "She always has been. That is one of the reasons why she has won three state doubles titles."
Each team had to adjust their lineups because of missing their No. 1 player. That enabled the Angels to show their superior depth as they lost just 10 total games in the other eight flights.
"I feel that this is the deepest team one through 12 that I have had in my 24 years here," Smith said. "I am not saying it is my best team, but it is so solid top to bottom."
The addition of freshmen Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan has solidified an Angels lineup which returns Gaines, Choate and Bella Hong at the top three spots.
Morgan McKinnis, who played very well at No. 4 last year, is now at No. 6.
The Angels had four seniors to go along with the freshmen in the lineup Wednesday.
"St. Joseph's has a lot of experience and they are a great team," Lipe said. "We graduated six of our top seven players. I was very happy with the way we played today, though. We competed for every point in every spot."
The two teams will see each other this weekend as they are in the Champions 1 flight of the 48-team Heather Bradshaw Tournament, which is hosted by Edwardsville.
"Dave puts on a great tournament and we are looking forward to it," Smith said. "New Trier is always one of the best teams in Chicago and they have a couple of teams in our group. We hope to play both of them."
The first round of the tournament will be played Friday, with the semifinals and championship rounds scheduled for Saturday at numerous sites in the Metro East.