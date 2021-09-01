Choate pulls out No. 1 singles victory to help St. Joseph's sweep Edwardsville

Colbert continued to fight, saving a match point at 5-3 in the second set. Colbert would even the set at 5-5 but Choate broke and then held serve, finishing the match with an ace.

"Ellie is a trooper," Angels coach Doug Smith said. "She always has been. That is one of the reasons why she has won three state doubles titles."

Each team had to adjust their lineups because of missing their No. 1 player. That enabled the Angels to show their superior depth as they lost just 10 total games in the other eight flights.

"I feel that this is the deepest team one through 12 that I have had in my 24 years here," Smith said. "I am not saying it is my best team, but it is so solid top to bottom."

The addition of freshmen Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan has solidified an Angels lineup which returns Gaines, Choate and Bella Hong at the top three spots.

Morgan McKinnis, who played very well at No. 4 last year, is now at No. 6.

The Angels had four seniors to go along with the freshmen in the lineup Wednesday.