 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class 1
0 comments

Class 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Class 1 District 6 girls tennis team championship: Westminster 5, Ursuline 2

Avery Surber of Westminster returns a serve in a doubles match at the Class 1 District 6 team girls team tennis championships at Westmister Christian Academy in Town & Country, Missouri on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

Friday: Singles and doubles first round, 1 p.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.

Saturday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 9 a.m.; championship matches, 1 p.m.

Singles

Kate Bettlach, DuBourg

M.K. Beckemeier, Duchesne

Aanya Singh, Clayton

Maura Quigley, Ursuline

Ellior Rose, Whitfield

Emma Peper, Lutheran South

Doubles

Emma Sandquist-Madeline Brown, Clayton

Riley Reeves-Riley Zimmerman, Clayton

Avery Surber-Greta Larsen, Westminster

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News