SCHEDULE
Friday: Singles and doubles first round, 1 p.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Saturday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 9 a.m.; championship matches, 1 p.m.
Singles
Kate Bettlach, DuBourg
M.K. Beckemeier, Duchesne
-
Parkway Central rallies to beat Cor Jesu, earn Class 2 state semifinal berth
-
Westminster pulls out tough matches, knocks off Ursuline in team district final
-
MICDS completes district team title by knocking off another defending state champ
-
Three Clayton entries earn Class 1 girls tennis state berths along with Duchesne's Beckemeier
-
St. Joseph's Gaines wins district title by beating Parkway South's Buckels in battle of unbeatens
Aanya Singh, Clayton
Maura Quigley, Ursuline
Ellior Rose, Whitfield
Emma Peper, Lutheran South
Doubles
Emma Sandquist-Madeline Brown, Clayton
Riley Reeves-Riley Zimmerman, Clayton
Avery Surber-Greta Larsen, Westminster
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.