SCHEDULE
Thursday: 8 a.m. start time; first three rounds are scheduled.
Friday: 8 a.m. start time for consolation matches, 9 a.m. start time in main draw; quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of main draw and fourth-sixth rounds of consolation draw are scheduled.
Saturday: 8 a.m. start time for consolation matches; 11 a.m. start time for championship matches
AREA QUALIFIERS
Singles
Jocelynn Carmody, Triad
Natalie Cohn, Althoff
Caitlyn Conrad, Althoff
Amelia Hardiman, Mascoutah
Monica Wendle, Alton Marquette
Doubles
Lily Ingram-Elise Noble, Jerseyville
Sabrina Ingram-Kate Jones, Jerseyville
Karen Speer-Sami Hartoin, Triad
McKinley Saffel-Caty Burton, Triad
TOURNAMENT SITE HIGH SCHOOLS
Host: Buffalo Grove