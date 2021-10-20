 Skip to main content
Jocelynn Carmody

Jocelynn Carmody a junior at Triad won a Sectional singles championship practices at Triad High School in Troy, Illinois on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Paul Baillargeon/ Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon
Triad girls tennis team

The Triad tennis warms up before practice Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Triad High School in Troy, Illinois. Triad qualified three entries for the Class 1A girls tennis state tournament. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

Thursday: 8 a.m. start time; first three rounds are scheduled.

Friday: 8 a.m. start time for consolation matches, 9 a.m. start time in main draw; quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of main draw and fourth-sixth rounds of consolation draw are scheduled. 

Saturday: 8 a.m. start time for consolation matches; 11 a.m. start time for championship matches

AREA QUALIFIERS

Singles

Jocelynn Carmody, Triad

Natalie Cohn, Althoff

Caitlyn Conrad, Althoff

Amelia Hardiman, Mascoutah

Monica Wendle, Alton Marquette

Doubles

Lily Ingram-Elise Noble, Jerseyville

Sabrina Ingram-Kate Jones, Jerseyville

Karen Speer-Sami Hartoin, Triad

McKinley Saffel-Caty Burton, Triad

TOURNAMENT SITE HIGH SCHOOLS

Host: Buffalo Grove

Others: Barrington, Elk Grove, Fremd, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Stevenson, Vernon Hills, Wheeling

