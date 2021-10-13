 Skip to main content
Class 2
Class 2

Class 2 District 2 girls tennis team championship: Ladue 5, Villa Duchesne 1

Saba Fajors of Ladue tosses the ball to serve in a doubles match at the Class 2 District 2 girls team championships at the Webster Tennis Center in Webster Groves, Missouri on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.

Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.

Singles

Elena Davis, Cor Jesu

Kavya Ramesh, Summit

Megan Ouyang, Ladue

Saba Fajors, Ladue

Yvonne Shannon, Parkway North

Emily Heller, Parkway Central

Doubles

Katie Cooper-Katie Pekic, Cor Jesu

Maria Klevorn-Virginia Jost, Cor Jesu

Caroline Potter-Elizabeth Brown, Villa Duchesne

Audrey Swaine-Julie Bardelmeier, Webster

Chava Hahn-Hayley Lerner, Parkway Central

Brenna McLain-Maggie Huff, Parkway Central

Patricia Herweck-Emily Watson, Fort Zumwalt South

