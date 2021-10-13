SCHEDULE
Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.
Singles
Elena Davis, Cor Jesu
Kavya Ramesh, Summit
Megan Ouyang, Ladue
Saba Fajors, Ladue
Yvonne Shannon, Parkway North
Emily Heller, Parkway Central
Doubles
Katie Cooper-Katie Pekic, Cor Jesu
Maria Klevorn-Virginia Jost, Cor Jesu
Caroline Potter-Elizabeth Brown, Villa Duchesne
Audrey Swaine-Julie Bardelmeier, Webster
Chava Hahn-Hayley Lerner, Parkway Central
Brenna McLain-Maggie Huff, Parkway Central
Patricia Herweck-Emily Watson, Fort Zumwalt South
