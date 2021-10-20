 Skip to main content
Class 2A
Class 2A

Heather Bradshaw Tennis Tournament

Edwardsville junior Hannah Colbert returns the ball during her doubles match against Belleville East. Edwardsville competed against Belleville East in singles and doubles matches in the championship round at the Heather Bradshaw Tennis Tournament at Edwardsville High School on Saturday September 5, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special toSTLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

Thursday: 8 a.m. start time; first three rounds are scheduled.

Friday: 8 a.m. start time for consolation matches, 9 a.m. start time in main draw; quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of main draw and fourth-sixth rounds of consolation draw are scheduled. 

Saturday: 8 a.m. start time for consolation matches; 11 a.m. start time for championship matches

AREA QUALIFIERS

Singles

Kylee Del Vecchio, Belleville East

Kelsey Dismukes, O'Fallon 

Chloe Koons, Edwardsville

Doubles

Mia McIsaac-Brodie Rauch, Belleville East

Mariella Pellman-Hailey Neal, Belleville West 

Hannah Colbert-Alyssa Wise, Edwardsville

Megan Mueller-Ava Turner, O'Fallon

TOURNAMENT SITE HIGH SCHOOLS

Host: Buffalo Grove

Others: Barrington, Elk Grove, Fremd, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Stevenson, Vernon Hills, Wheeling

