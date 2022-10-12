 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 3

  • 0
Class 3 District 1 individual girls tennis

Elena Davis of Cor Jesu keeps her eye on the ball in a semifinal match at the Class 3 District 1 girls tennis tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.

Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.

Singles

Cor Jesu: Elena Davis

Francis Howell: Clair Stewart

John Burroughs: Sahana Madala; Allison Wayne

Liberty: Isabella Gamm

Parkway South: Khayli Buckels

St. Dominic: Anna Burcham

Doubles

Cor Jesu: Savannah Fust-Katherine Cooper

Francis Howell: Emma Shuler-Josie Maddox

Francis Howell Central: Katelyn Voges-Katherine Groat

Lindbergh: Kate Davidson-Gabrielle Daniels

MICDS: Mikaela Mikulec-Rachel Li

St. Joseph's: Emerey Gross-Abby Gaines

Timberland: Livia Votruba-Lily Votruba

