SCHEDULE
Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.
Singles
Cor Jesu: Elena Davis
Francis Howell: Clair Stewart
John Burroughs: Sahana Madala; Allison Wayne
Liberty: Isabella Gamm
Parkway South: Khayli Buckels
St. Dominic: Anna Burcham
People are also reading…
Doubles
Cor Jesu: Savannah Fust-Katherine Cooper
Francis Howell: Emma Shuler-Josie Maddox
Francis Howell Central: Katelyn Voges-Katherine Groat
Lindbergh: Kate Davidson-Gabrielle Daniels
MICDS: Mikaela Mikulec-Rachel Li
St. Joseph's: Emerey Gross-Abby Gaines
Timberland: Livia Votruba-Lily Votruba