Class 3
Class 3

John Burroughs at MICDS

John Burroughs' Sahana Madala competes in a singles match against MICDS, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

SCHEDULE

Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.

Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.

Singles

Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's

Khayli Buckels, Parkway South

Emily Kantrovitz, John Burroughs

Sahana Madala, John Burroughs

Gaby St. Jean, Fort Zumwalt West

Sophie Chang, Marquette

Livia Votruba, Timberland

Doubles

Ellie Choate-Bella Hong, St. Joseph's

Ashley Behan-Ali Kennedy, St. Joseph's

Flora Eidson-Suzanna McLellan, Visitation

Mikaela Mikulec-Rachel Li, MICDS

Saanvi Gudreddi-Thrisha Kosaraju, Lafayette

Josie Maddox-Ellie Panke, Francis Howell

