SCHEDULE
Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.
Singles
Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's
Khayli Buckels, Parkway South
Emily Kantrovitz, John Burroughs
Sahana Madala, John Burroughs
Gaby St. Jean, Fort Zumwalt West
Sophie Chang, Marquette
Livia Votruba, Timberland
Doubles
Ellie Choate-Bella Hong, St. Joseph's
Ashley Behan-Ali Kennedy, St. Joseph's
Flora Eidson-Suzanna McLellan, Visitation
Mikaela Mikulec-Rachel Li, MICDS
Saanvi Gudreddi-Thrisha Kosaraju, Lafayette
Josie Maddox-Ellie Panke, Francis Howell
