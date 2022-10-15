Clayton's Singh tops Ursuline's Kinder for Class 1 girls singles title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The St. Louis area had only four singles players in the Class 1 field of 16 players at the Missouri girls tennis state tournament and just one team among the 16 doubles state qualifiers.

But as was the case Thursday and Friday in Class 3 and 2, area players fared very well Saturday to conclude the Class 1 tournament. There was an all-St. Louis area singles final and area teams won consolation singles and doubles titles.

Clayton junior Aanya Singh defeated Ursuline freshman Emelia Kinder 6-1, 6-2 in the singles title match. Singh, who finished third last year, got off to a fast start at Cooper Tennis Complex. She won the first five games of the match. Kinder won the first game of the second set. But Singh won four in a row before Kinder got a break to close to 4-2. But Singh broke back at love and finished off the title with a passing shot winner.

Singh improved to 18-8 for the season, which is a modest record when compared to some of the other players in Class 1.

"There were a lot of highs and lows this season," Singh said. "But the regular season sets us up for postseason success. "I faced a lot of No. 1 players from Class 2 and 3."

Singh had some challenges throughout the state tournament. She lost the first set against Lucy Pace of North County in the quarterfinals before coming back to win the second set and the match tie-breaker 10-8. Pace was 23-1 at the time.

Savannah's Iris Alvarez was 33-0 before Singh defeated her in the semifinals Saturday morning, 6-4, 6-1.

"That match was a lot closer than the score would show," Singh said. "I beat her in the first round of state last year. She made me run a lot and there were a lot of deuce games."

But Singh appeared calmed and composed throughout the title match.

"I came into that match wanting to be consistent," Singh said. "I kept telling myself that I was not going to miss."

Singh did not miss much, earning her first state title.

"It feels really good," Singh said. "It shows that all my hard work has paid off."

Kinder had an outstanding tournament. Kinder won three straight-set matches to get to the final, including a 6-1, 6-3 semifinal victory over Anna McGeeney of Notre Dame de Sion. The second-place finish is the best in Bear history.

Duchesne's M.K. Beckemeier had a tough start to her final high school matches but a very satisfying finish.

Beckemeier, who finished second in singles last year at state, lost in the first round against Zuzanna Twarowska of Cameron.

But Beckemeier, who will attend the Naval Academy, came back to win the consolation title, defeating Twarowska in the consolation final.

Clayton's Riley Reeves and Riley Zimmerman took the same route as Beckemeier in winning the consolation doubles title. They lost in the first round to Maura Goffman and Molly Goffman, before coming back to win four matches in consolation. They came back in the consolation final to beat Sophia Vestal and Reagan Hunt of Bolivar, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Clayton will be the lone local Class 1 squad in the team portion of the state tournament, which will be played Oct. 21-22 in Springfield.