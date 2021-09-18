Duchesne's Beckemeier stays unbeaten by capturing conference singles crown

Duchesne tennis player M.K. Beckemeier was on the cusp of making it to the state tournament last fall.

Beckemeier had a 4-1 lead in the third set of the individual sectional singles final against Whitfield's Ellie Rose, a player she had beaten twice during the season.

But Beckemeier was not able to finish the deal as Rose won the final five games of the set and earned her trip to Springfield while Beckemeier's season was over.

"It was a tough situation and I think I learned a lot from it," said Beckemeier, a junior who has played No. 1 singles with the Pioneers since she was a freshman. "I felt a little afraid of hitting my shots in that match last year. This year I have more confidence in my strokes."

The confidence was on display Saturday during the AAA Conference Tournament at Westminster.

Beckemeier not only won the No. 1 singles flight but did so without losing a game in her six matches.