Duchesne's Beckemeier stays unbeaten by capturing conference singles crown

Duchesne tennis player M.K. Beckemeier was on the cusp of making it to the state tournament last fall.
Beckemeier had a 4-1 lead in the third set of the individual sectional singles final against Whitfield's Ellie Rose, a player she had beaten twice during the season.
But Beckemeier was not able to finish the deal as Rose won the final five games of the set and earned her trip to Springfield while Beckemeier's season was over.
"It was a tough situation and I think I learned a lot from it," said Beckemeier, a junior who has played No. 1 singles with the Pioneers since she was a freshman. "I felt a little afraid of hitting my shots in that match last year. This year I have more confidence in my strokes."
The confidence was on display Saturday during the AAA Conference Tournament at Westminster.
Beckemeier not only won the No. 1 singles flight but did so without losing a game in her six matches.
"M.K. has really matured as a player," Duchesne coach Doug Becker said. "I think she put a lot of pressure on herself in the past, but she is playing more relaxed and confident this year. She felt she let one slip away last year. This year she is playing her game, moving her opponent around and waiting for the chance to finish points. She has been more consistent."
Beckemeier is undefeated this season.
"I have grown mentally and am very excited about this season," Beckemeier said. "The obvious goal this year is to make it to the state tournament."
Duchesne swept the two singles flights of the conference tournament as senior Lizzie Rothweiler also remained undefeated for the season by winning at No. 2.
The singles' sweep was not enough to capture the team title, though. St. Dominic won with 20 points, two more than Duchesne.
"I knew it was going to be close until the end," St. Dominic coach Scott Moore said. "I may have put too much pressure on the girls when I told them we were up by one point going into the final round. But they competed well all day and persevered through the heat. Their limits were tested and they came through."
Moore used his top two singles players, Emilie Meyer and Anna Burcham, in doubles at the conference tournament and they won the No. 1 flight.
"Those girls work so well together," Moore said. "I didn't want to break them up."
Notre Dame's Aislin Thode and Emily Howard won the No. 2 doubles flight Saturday.