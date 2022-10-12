Each girls tennis state tournament draw awaits new champions

New state champions will be crowned in singles and doubles in all thee classes as the Missouri girl tennis state tournament gets under way Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Several area players will be competing for the biggest prizes in high school tennis.

Parkway South senior Khayli Buckels and John Burroughs junior Sahana Madala are definite contenders in Class 3 singles.

Buckels, who is undefeated in singles, is on the top line of the 16-player bracket — there are no official seeds at the state tournament in Missouri. Buckels, who lost in the championship match to Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs last year, will face Anna Burcham of St. Dominic in the first round Thursday.

Madala won the consolation singles title last year and will have an interesting first round match against another player who won a consolation singles championship last year, Cor Jesu's Elena Davis. Davis won the consolation title in Class 2 last year for the Chargers, who moved up a class this season.

A pair of area doubles teams appear to be teams to beat this year.

St. Joseph's and MICDS both paired its top two singles players in doubles from the toughest district in the state.

Senior Abby Gaines and freshman Emerey Gross from St. Joseph's were district champions. Gaines is a three-time state medalist and former state doubles champion. Gaines and Ellie Choate won in 2020.

MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li lost the hard-fought district title to Gross and Gaines. They won the Class 3 consolation doubles title last year.

Ladue, which is a favorite to win the Class 2 state team title next week, has the maximum six players competing in the Class 2 individual tournament. Angela Chen and Saba Fajors will play in singles while the duos of Megan Ouyang-Kayla Chan and Grace Qian-Jenna Song will play in doubles.

Leiloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep is the top returning singles player in Class 2. She advanced to the championship match last year, losing to Sarena Biria of Barstow.

M.K. Beckemeier of Duchesne looks for her first state title and is on the top line in the Class 1 singles draw. Beckemeier lost to Ellior Rose of Whitfield in the Class 1 final in 2021. Beckemeier will face Zuzanna Twarowska of Cameron in the first round.

Clayton's Aanya Singh returns after a third-place finish last year. She will play Caitlyn Archer of Logan-Rogersville in her first match.

Play will begin with Class 2 this year, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Class 3 will follow and both classes will play through the semifinals Thursday.

The semifinals in Class 2 and 3 will start at 8 a.m. Friday. The third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches will follow 60 minutes after the completion of the semifinals. The championship matches in both singles and doubles in Class 2 and 3 are scheduled to be played at noon Friday.