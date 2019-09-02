Subscribe for 99¢
Ellie Choate, St. Joseph's

Ellie Choate, St. Joseph's tennis

Teamed with Lexi Woodman to win the Class 2 doubles championship, beating teammates Shannon Sims and Nancy Serafin in the final. Choate and Woodman had a 22-2 doubles record. Choate also played No. 1 singles for an Angels team that finished third in Class 2.