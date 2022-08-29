Emerey Gross, freshman, St. Joseph's

Gross begins her high school career with one of the most impressive resumes of any area player in recent years. She spent the summer on the national circuit in junior tennis. Last weekend, she played No. 1 singles in the season-opening New Trier tournament, winning three of four matches and losing only to defending Class 2A Illinois champion Sarah Wang of Lincolnshire Stevenson. Gross recently defeated three-time state medalist Abby Gaines in a hard-fought three-set challenge match. She is the granddaughter of long-time Lafayette coaches, Donna Staufer and Scott Staufer.