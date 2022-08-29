 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Emerey Gross, freshman, St. Joseph's

  • 0
Emerey Gross, St. Joseph's

Emerey Gross, St. Joseph's tennis

Gross begins her high school career with one of the most impressive resumes of any area player in recent years. She spent the summer on the national circuit in junior tennis. Last weekend, she played No. 1 singles in the season-opening New Trier tournament, winning three of four matches and losing only to defending Class 2A Illinois champion Sarah Wang of Lincolnshire Stevenson. Gross recently defeated three-time state medalist Abby Gaines in a hard-fought three-set challenge match. She is the granddaughter of long-time Lafayette coaches, Donna Staufer and Scott Staufer.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News