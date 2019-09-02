The No. 1 singles player the last couple of seasons for the Lancers, who finished second as a team in Class 2 in 2017. She also won seven matches at state in singles the past two years out of a maximum of eight, earning medals both years. She was fifth in 2017 and seventh last season.
