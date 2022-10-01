Fort Zumwalt North girls doubles team rolls to district title after learning of state berth

Fort Zumwalt North's Mariah Savala and Diana Calzada were excited about their semifinal win Saturday in the Missouri Class 2 District 4 girls tennis tournament.

But they did not realize the significance or magnitude of their 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Bridget Herweck and Allison Moore of Fort Zumwalt South.

The win earned the Zumwalt North pair a trip to the state tournament Oct. 13-14 in Springfield since the top two finishers in each of the state's eight districts in Class 2 make up the field of 16.

Savala was shocked when hearing the news.

"I thought you had to win the finals," said Savala, a senior who will be making her first state appearance.

As it turned out, the relaxed Panthers duo went on to capture the district doubles title by defeating the top seed, Fort Zumwalt South's Tricia Herweck and Carlie Yates, in the championship match, 6-4, 6-2.

"This is very special, especially since it is my senior year," Savala said. "I am going to try to stay in my element, have fun and try to be competitive."

"I guess basketball is going to have to wait for a while," said Calzada, who also plays soccer. "I love tennis and this is going to be a great experience. I am excited to see the competition down there."

Tricia Herweck is the lone one of the five local qualifiers from the district who has experienced the state tournament.

She teamed in doubles with Emily Watson last year for Zumwalt South.

"We won a match there last year and I hope we can win at least another one this year," Herwick said. "It's a great atmosphere there and I am going with a positive attitude."

It has been quite the ride for Yates, who like Herweck is a senior.

She had never played tennis before high school and now ends her career on the biggest stage for high school tennis.

"I never thought this was a possibility when I started," Yates said. "I was used to playing soccer and volleyball, but some friends talked me into coming out for tennis. I wasn't good at all when I started. I can't wait to see all the amazing players at state. I am sure it will be memorable and a lot of fun."

A fourth area senior from the district will be closing out her high school career in Springfield — and Holt's Taylor James will be doing so with a lot of momentum.

James defeated Isabel Montileone of Fort Zumwalt South in the semifinals and Hannibal's Irelan Lomax in the singles district championship match by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

"I've been trying so hard to make it to state all four years," said James, who finished one match short of qualifying in singles as a sophomore. "I really have no idea what to expect. I'm just happy to make it my last year. I am going to try to relax and enjoy my final days of high school tennis."