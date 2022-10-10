Fort Zumwalt South tops St. Pius, becomes first GAC girls tennis team to reach state semifinals

ST. PETERS — The Fort Zumwalt South girls tennis team made history Monday in more ways than one.

The Bulldogs became the first girls team in school history to advance to the semifinals of the Missouri state team tournament with a 5-0 victory over St. Pius X at Fort Zumwalt South.

The Bulldogs not only became the first girls team in school history to advance to the state semifinals, they became the first Gateway Athletic Conference team to do so.

"I just found that out," Bulldogs senior Ally Moore said. "We have put in a lot of effort and this is a great reward."

Fort Zumwalt South advanced to play in a Class 2 semifinal at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield.

"I thought we would have a good year," said Bulldogs coach Dave Fox, who has been coaching the team since 2007. "We lost our first match in August to St. Dominic 5-4 and I sent out a text that night that stated that we had the potential to be successful. But I did not realize that we would make it to state."

Fox will bring six seniors to state out of the eight players who competed Monday — Moore, Tricia Herweck, Carlie Yates, Isabel Montileone, Maddie Ripp and Sydney Atienza.

"It's awesome that we get to end our high school careers like this," Moore said. "We have a lot of self-taught players on the team. I have never taken a lesson in my life."

The Bulldogs took control of the quarterfinal match Monday by sweeping the three doubles courts. Tricia Herweck and Yates, who qualified for the individual portion of the state tournament in doubles which begins Thursday, won at No. 1 doubles. Moore and freshman Bridget Herweck won at No. 2 while Ripp and Atienza, who only played doubles, won at No. 3.

Tricia Herweck was first off the court in singles after a straight-set win over St. Pius' Carolyne Argana.

She then rushed to court No. 4, where junior Anna Haire won the clinching match, also in straight sets, against St. Pius' Claire Arcipowski.

"I'm really speechless right now," Fox said. "What I have this year are a bunch of hard-working, determined and dedicated girls. They are fighters who do not like to lose."

Fox said he realizes his team will be huge underdogs in a Class 2 field, which includes powerhouse Ladue.

"We have nothing to lose," Fox said. "I am confident of two things. They will play hard like they always do, and they will have fun"

Moore is looking forward to the fun part of the trip in Springfield.

"We will try our best and whatever happens, happens," Moore said. "It's going to be something we always remember and I plan to enjoy every second of it."

It was the end of a special season for St. Pius, which had three seniors and three juniors in its lineup Monday.

The top-eight finish was the school's best after a thrilling 5-4 win over Cape Notre Dame in the sectional round last week, with senior Bella Barbagallo winning a third set match tiebreaker to break a 4-4 tie.

"At the beginning of the season I knew that we would have a good regular season," St. Pius coach Stephen Kainz said. "But this was our first year in Class 2 and I thought that the postseason might be quick."