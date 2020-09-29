Francis Howell holds off Timberland's charge in GAC South tournament

WENTZVILLE — The Votruba sisters from Timberland all stayed unbeaten for the season in singles.
But that was not enough to overcome the strong doubles play and depth of Francis Howell, which captured the championship in the GAC South girls tennis tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Timberland.
The Vikings took charge during the doubles portion of the tournament, which was played Monday. Francis Howell won four of the five doubles flights to take a commanding lead.
"We wanted to test out some different doubles combinations and our play in doubles was crucial in this championship," Francis Howell coach Tracy Carlson said.
Audrey McDonnell and Geethika Cherukuru had a huge win at No. 1 doubles over Timberland's Laila Vutruba and Lily Votruba, 8-1.
"I thought that combination would be dynamic and they played great," Carlson said.
The Vikings, whose only loss in the season came against Timberland, has dominated the bottom half of the doubles throughout the season and that was the case Monday.
They received wins from Olivia Pinzke and Josie Maddox at No. 3, from Hannah Sanders and Sophia Turnell at No. 4 and from Hayleigh Martin and Molly Fitzgerald at No. 5.
Martin and Fitzgerald have not lost at No. 5.
"They are an interesting team and have proven to be the perfect combination," Carlson said. "Molly is the point guard on the basketball team and Hayleigh is a soccer goalie."
Timberland's Livia Votruba and Carly Dockler prevent a Vikings sweep in doubles, winning at No. 2.
The Nos. 7 and 8 singles flights were also contested Monday, with Francis Howell and Timberland each winning one. Timberland's Emily Lying won at No.7 while Simran Kaur won for the Vikings at No. 8.
Timberland made things interesting by winning the top three flights in singles Tuesday. All were won by the three Votruba sisters.
Sophomore Livia did not lose a single game in either of her matches at No. 1. She defeated McDonnell of Francis Howell, 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match. McDonnell had just come off a three-set semifinal win over Gaby St. Jean of Fort Zumwalt West.
"I felt I played well and was consistent today," Livia said. "She came to the net a lot, which you don't see much in high school. I was able to get it over her head and past her."
Three of the first five games in the match went to deuce in the no-ad format. But Votruba won the sixth game of the first set at love and dominated the second set, winning many points with an underhanded second serve.
"I had some shoulder pain early in the year and started that," Votruba said. "It has worked for now so I have stuck with it."
Junior Laila Votruba remained perfect at No. 2 singles. She defeated Taylor James of Holt, 6-2, 6-1 in the championship.
Lily Votruba, a freshman, also has not lost a singles match this season. She defeated Grace Juan of Francis Howell 6-3, 6-3 in the title match at No. 3.
Francis Howell won the other singles titles Tuesday as Maddox won at No. 4, Pinzke at No. 5 and Mikayla Midgett at No. 6.
Francis Howell finished with 62 points and Timberland with 55.5 points. Both teams will compete in individual districts Friday and Saturday.
Francis Howell will play at Parkway South, while Timberland will play at home in a district hosted by St. Dominic.
