Geethika Cherukuru of Francis Howell returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Geethika Cherukuru of Francis Howell returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Geethika Cherukuru of Francis Howell returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Geethika Cherukuru of Francis Howell reaches out and returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gabriella Colette St. Jean of Fort Zumwalt West returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kayleigh Leahy of Fort Zumwalt West prepares to serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Shya Prescott of Hazelwood West returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Shya Prescott of Hazelwood West returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Shya Prescott of Hazelwood West returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Shya Prescott of Hazelwood West returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Maddie Wahby of Hazelwood West returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chadsidi Darden of Hazelwood West returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Odunayo Akinade of Hazelwood West returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Saniah Sauala of McCluer North returns a shot in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Saniah Sauala of McCluer North returns a shot in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Livia Vobtruba of Timberland returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Livia Vobtruba of Timberland returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Livia Vobtruba of Timberland returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Camille Carlton of Timberland returns a serve in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Laila Votruba of Timberland returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Laila Votruba of Timberland attacks the net in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Geethika Cherukuru of Francis Howell returns a volley in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Angam Hamdan of Hazelwood West serves in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis doubles match on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Saniah Sauala of McCluer North serves in the Class 2 Sectional 3 individual girls tennis singles on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Hazelwood West. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Geethika Cherukuru is in the midst of a meteoric rise for the Francis Howell girls tennis team.
After playing at the No. 6 singles spot for the Vikings last season, the junior jumped to the top spot this year to reach new heights.
Cherukuru earned a spot in the Class 2 individual state tournament by beating Hazelwood West's No. 1 Shy Prescott 6-4, 7-5 in the Class 2 Sectional 3 Tournament Tuesday at Hazelwood West.
The winner of the two singles and two doubles matches advanced to the state tournament Oct. 25-26 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
"I certainly didn't think I would make it this far," Cherukuru said. "I am really excited to have the experience of playing at state and I just hope to play my best."
Cherukuru was in charge Tuesday after winning the first set and jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the second.
But Prescott did not go down without a fight. She won the next three games before Cherukuru closed it out.
"The pressure got to me at the end," Cherukuru said. "I was overthinking and I started getting down on myself. That last game was really hard to win.
"I finally cleared my mind and ended up finishing."
It didn't take Vikings coach Lucian Biesiadecki long to figure out just how much Cherukuru had improved in a year.
"She spent four months of training, six days a week," Biesiadecki said. "She developed some muscle strength and court awareness. She knows how to exploit her opponent's weakness and she has grown a lot mentally. She played so well at the beginning of the second set but she got tight. Fortunately, she was able to get it back."
Cherukuru will be joined at state by Timberland freshman Livia Votruba, who advanced with an undefeated singles record after a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win over McCluer North's Saniah Savala.
"I was kind of nervous today," Votruba said. "I knew how important this match was."
Votruba reached her pre-season goal of making it to state.
"I'm excited since it's something new," Votruba said. "I expect to see a lot of really good players and I just want to try my best and see what happens."
It was a clean sweep for the schools from the Gateway Athletic Conference against the Suburban Conference.
Both of the sectional doubles matches were won by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Laila Votruba will join her sister at state. She teamed with Camille Carlton to defeat Angam Hamden and Odunaya Akinade of Hazelwood West in a doubles match.
Fort Zumwalt West's Gabriella Colette St. Jean and Kayleigh Leahy also advanced after their win over Chadsidi Darden and Madelyn Wahbe of Hazelwood West.
