Freshmen provide boost as John Burroughs knocks out St. Joseph's in district final

LADUE — The team tennis state champion in Missouri's newly created Class 3 division officially will be crowned Oct. 24 in Springfield.
But the unofficial state championship dual match likely was played Wednesday at John Burroughs. And it proved to be a classic.
John Burroughs, the defending Class 1 champion, defeated last year's Class 2 champion, St. Joseph's Academy, 5-2 in a match which took almost four hours.
"I can't imagine that any team will play John Burroughs any closer," St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith said.
That might not be indicated by the official final score, but five of the six singles matches went to a third set.
"It was a crazy day of tennis and the match could have gone either way," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "My girls were mentally tough, which they needed to be to beat a team the caliber of St. Joseph's."
The five three-set matches may have been unique, but the outcome of the match may have come early on at No. 3 doubles. The teams had split the top two doubles matches to open the dual.
Abby Gaines and Ellie Choate of St. Joseph's won at No. 1 doubles while Sahana Madala and Ainsley Heidbreder won at No. 2 for the Bombers.
Heidi Gaertner and Megan Nguyen of St. Joseph's had a 5-2 lead in the eight-game pro set format at No. 3. But a pair of Bombers freshmen, Eva Kasal and Megan Lin, won the final six games to win 8-5.
"That was huge," John Burroughs senior Lily Walther said of the win at No. 3 doubles. "It gave us the momentum going into singles. I am so proud of them."
Walther defeated Gaines, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in the only straight-set match in singles. Walther, the defending Class 1 singles champion, trailed 5-4 in the opening set before winning nine of the final 11 games against Gaines, who entered the match unbeaten, including a straight-set win over Walther.
"I knew it was going to be another tough match," said Walther, who avenged her only defeat of the season. "I just wanted to do my best and we had a lot of great points. I wanted to make sure I stayed aggressive and not be too conservative. Things went my way."
Carlile said the win by Walther was huge.
"Lily set the tone today as she has all season," Carlile said. "She has such a great work ethic. She is an exceptional captain and an exceptional person."
The Angels made the Bombers work for the final two wins. Nguyen won at No. 6 singles and Bella Hong was up 6-5 in the third set at No. 3 singles.
Nina Zhu won at No. 4 singles for the Bombers and Madala — one of three freshmen in the Bombers lineup to go along with three seniors — clinched it at No. 2 singles. She won her match a point before Kasal, another freshman, won at No. 5 singles.
"When we played them earlier in the season (a 5-4 Bombers victory), it was the seniors who came through," Carlile said. "(Wednesday) it was the freshmen. We could not have done it without them. Eva and Megan had the big win in doubles and Sahana clinched it in singles."
John Burroughs will face Class 3 District 2 champion Lafayette in the quarterfinals Monday.
It was a tough way to end the season for the Angels, who will have one of the favorites in Class 3 doubles state tournament in Gaines and Choate next weekend in Springfield.
"Having five of the six singles matches go to a third set shows how evenly matched these two teams are," Smith said.
