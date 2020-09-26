Gaertner pulls out pair of tight victories, helps St. Joseph's edge Visitation

The “queen of the tiebreaker” was at it again Saturday.
That is the nickname St. Joseph's Academy girls tennis coach Doug Smith gave junior Heidi Gaertner for her previous success in tiebreakers.
Gaertner proved worthy of the moniker Saturday when she won the deciding match for the Angels in a 5-4 victory against Visitation in a Metro Women’s Athletics Association dual match.
"I knew that my match was the deciding one and I didn't want to let my team down," said Gaertner. "It depends on the day whether I want to be in that situation. (Saturday) I liked it and it was fun."
None of Gaertner’s previous tiebreaker success came with pressure like in her No. 5 singles match against Visitation senior Annie Wilkinson, though. The team score was tied 4-4, so either Gaertner or Wilkinson would win the deciding point.
Wilkinson captured the first set and was a game away from winning the match and lifting the Vivettes to the team win.
Smith talked with Gaertner during a changeover late in the second set.
"She was struggling to stay alive," Smith said. "I said some players want to know if their match is the deciding one and some don’t. She said she already knew."
Gaertner battled back to force a second set tiebreaker, which she won 7-4.
Then she won the deciding super tiebreaker — played in lieu of a third set — by a 10-4 score to lift St. Joseph’s to the team victory.
"There are worriers and there are warriors in that situation and Heidi was definitely a warrior (Saturday)," Smith said. "She was determined to win that match."
The dual match was competitive throughout, which started with the Angels taking a 2-1 lead after doubles.
Abby Gaines and Ellie Choate continued their stellar doubles play with an 8-3 win over Sophia McLellan and Suzanna McLellan at No. 1.
Laura Finnie and Wilkinson won at No. 2 doubles for Visitation. Gaertner and Lily Bayer came back to win 9-7 in a pivotal match at No. 3 doubles after trailing 7-6.
"I thought my girls played very hard," Visitation coach Ashley Hennis said. "We were one game away and we let one slip away at No. 3 doubles."
In singles, Gaines and Choate won straight-set matches at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
But Visitation, which found out earlier in the week it will play in Class 2 in the postseason and not have to face defending state champions St. Joseph’s or John Burroughs, got singles wins from sophomore Suzanna McLellan at No. 3, freshman Flora Eidson at No. 4 and sophomore Sejal Sekhar at No. 6.
"This was a nice win over a very good team," said Smith. "I have a strong feeling that Visitation is going to win state in Class 2."
