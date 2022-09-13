Gaines pulls out tiebreaker in deciding match as St. Joseph's edges John Burroughs in showdown

FRONTENAC — The St. Joseph's Academy-John Burroughs tennis match was thought to be the match of the regular season in Missouri high school tennis.

It more than lived up to its billing, with St. Joseph's prevailing 5-4 just as darkness enveloped its home courts Tuesday.

"This is why we love to play them," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "There was great tennis played by both sides."

And it was played by 11 underclassmen of the 12 players who competed Tuesday.

It was the lone senior, Abby Gaines, who clinched it for the Angels but not before a late comeback in the 10-point super tiebreaker by John Burroughs freshman Allie Wayne.

The match was tied 4-4 after John Burroughs' junior Sahana Madala defeated St. Joseph's freshman Emerey Gross, 7-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.

Gaines and Wayne were in the middle of the tiebreaker when Madala closed out her match. Gaines seemed in control of the tiebreaker and led 9-5. But Wayne battled back to tie it 9-9 before Gaines won the final two points and earned a big victory for her and a team win for the Angels.

Gaines was familiar with Wayne as both play at Creve Coeur Racquet Club. But she had never played her in a competitive match.

"She earned my respect," Gaines said. "She is a very good player who fights for every ball and she doesn't give up."

Those are some of the same attributes that have earned Gaines three state medals.

"At the end I was just trying to put every ball back," Gaines said. "I wanted to pull this one out for the team. This is a big team win."

St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith said it was appropriate Gaines was on the court for the clincher as the other players from each team looked on.

"Abby is the player I want out there in this kind of situation," Smith said. "Her experience paid off. I'm glad she had the 9-5 lead because she needed every one of those points. I was really impressed with the freshman she was playing."

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Carlile had nothing but positives to tell her team after the match and feels very good about the play of Madala and Wayne at the top of the lineup to go with superior depth.

"Sahana's play speaks for itself," Carlile said. "She leads this team every day and represents Bomber tennis so well. She's had a lot of these kinds of wins and will have many more. And Allie was awesome. I have the utmost respect for Abby, who is a senior. I told Allie after the match that the way she played at the end was how you want to compete."

As expected, John Burroughs dominated the bottom half of the order, getting wins from Isabelle Hawkins and Mayumi Ross at No. 5 and 6 singles respectively and at No. 3 doubles from Megan Liu and Ross.

St. Joseph's had taken a 2-1 lead after doubles with wins at No. 1 from Gross and Gaines and at No. 2 from Ali Kennedy and Ashley Behan.

The teams split the six singles flights with Kennedy (No. 3) and Behan (No. 4) joining Gaines with the wins for the Angels.