Girls tennis preview: MSHSAA changes mean John Burroughs, St. Joseph's likely headed for showdown on the court

Change is in the air this fall with girls high school tennis in Missouri.
And the change is much more than the different protocols and schedule adjustments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time in the 46-year history of the state tournament, there will be three different classes.
"With the membership approving the new classification system on the 2019 annual ballot, the way tennis would be classified would change," Missouri State High School Activities Association spokesman Jason West said in an email. "The membership wanted a different system that could possibly better maintain tighter difference between the largest enrollment in a class and the smallest enrollment in a class."
The new and biggest class, Class 3, will incorporate schools that had the most success in the last six seasons regardless of school size.
Thus, last year's Class 1 champion, John Burroughs, and last year's Class 2 champion, St. Joseph's, both will be in Class 3.
"Both reigning champs are in the same class and I won't be surprised if we will be in the same district based on geography," St. Joseph's coach Doug Smith. "It will be a bummer for whichever school does not make it to the final four.
"MSHSAA threw a bone to the smaller schools which normally do not get much recognition."
A lot is still to be determined, however, such as how many teams will be in Class 3 and what schools they will be. MSHSAA’s classifications aren’t scheduled to be released until Sept. 18, the same time as the district assignments.
The thought is there will be 32 teams in the new Class 3 with eight districts. That would eliminate the need for individual sectionals, with the top two from each district advancing to the field of 16 at state.
There also likely will be eight districts in Class 2 and then the normal 16 teams in Class 1.
Legendary Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb has coached 19 state champions — one at Hickman and other 18 (10 girls and eight boys) at Rock Bridge — and said he feels MSHSAA should have done something different.
"I think the MSHSAA should have added two classes to make it a total of four classes in tennis like they have in Kansas," said Loeb, a Clayton High alum. "Missouri has more tennis teams than Kansas and yet Kansas still has one more class this year. But my bigger concern is this success rate multiplier. All it is doing is shifting the problem of private school domination to a higher class."
Loeb pointed out there has never been a public school which has won a Class 1 team championship, in either girls or boys, since the inception of the team format in 1987.
"The private schools have a huge advantage to begin with, especially in tennis," Loeb said. "I think an enrollment multiplier of some sort is fair to the small Class 1 public schools. There is no useful purpose or fairness to eventually group all of the top private schools in Class 3. It's unfair to them and it's unfair to the large public schools. Much more often than not, the private schools will rule Class 3 with a success rate multiplier. They might not win every year like they did in Class 1, but nearly every year. The end result could be a movement to form a private school division by 2030.The success rate multiplier effect would be the reason why."
The change of classification also will affect the postseason schedule.
There now will be two weekends of state championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The individual championship will be Oct. 15-17, and the team championships are scheduled for Oct. 23-24.
"We are going to roll with what the state has us do," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "It will be tough to not have all the best teams represented at state, but that happens in all sports.
"There is going to be very competitive tennis in the district round. Whichever team gets through that will be well equipped to play at state. The Class 3 title will be very sought after and well deserved. There has been speculation in the past about who would win if the champs from Class 1 and 2 played each other. This brings that to fruition."
GIRLS TENNIS PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ellie Choate, junior, St. Joseph's
A two-time first team All-Metro selection, Choate won her second consecutive Class 2 doubles championship last season with Lexie Woodman, who has graduated. Choate also shined in singles with a 15-1 record at No. 2 singles for the Class 2 team champion Angels.
Abby Gaines, sophomore, St. Joseph's
Broke into lineup last season as a freshman at the No. 1 singles position on a veteran Angels' team that captured the Class 2 team title, the program’s first since 2012. Gaines also shined in the individual state tournament, finishing third in singles. She lost in semifinals to eventual champ Colby Kelley of Liberty-Kansas City in three sets.
Ainsley Heidbreder, senior, John Burroughs
Lost only twice in singles last year, both times against teammate Lily Walther — including in the Class 1 singles championship. She helped the Bombers repeat as the Class 1 team champion. Heidbreder also is a former doubles state title holder, teaming with Walther to win in 2017.
Dani Rosenberger, senior, Lindbergh
Undefeated in the regular season, Rosenberger’s lone loss came in the sectional round against Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's and kept her from making a third consecutive state tournament appearance. Rosenberger was the Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year.
Lily Walther, senior, John Burroughs
The Post-Dispatch player of the year in 2019 already has won her own personal triple crown. It began as a freshman when she teamed with Ainsley Heidbreder to win the Class 1 doubles crown. Walther helped the Bombers to Class 1 team titles the last two years and capped her memorable junior season by winning the Class 1 singles title.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.