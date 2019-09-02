Edwardsville's Zach Trimpe and Belleville East's Max Skaer concluded stellar high school boys tennis careers in May.
Their rivalry was one of the best in recent memory in Metro East history, with the two splitting their 10 high school matches.
"I have been coaching 25 years and this is the best rivalry I have seen," Belleville East boys coach Dan Skaer said.
Trimpe and Skaer are off to college to begin their next chapter of their tennis careers. Both signed with Division I schools — Trimpe at Butler and Skaer at Toledo.
But that does not mean that the Trimpe-Skaer rivalry has ended on high school tennis courts.
The younger sisters of the Metro East boys standouts prepare to resume their high school careers after qualifying for the Illinois state tournament last fall.
JoJo Skaer, a senior, starts the season at the No. 1 singles position for Belleville East while junior Chloe Trimpe is battling for the top singles spot for Edwardsville.
Both players come from tennis families. Skaer had two other brothers, Ty and Aaron, who played at Belleville East while Grace Trimpe played previously at Edwardsville.
Chloe and JoJo, who both went 0-2 in singles in the Illinois 2A state tournament last season, are among the top players in the Metro East this fall.
Chloe Trimpe said she learned a lot while watching her brother play Max Skaer the last four years.
"I have probably seen them play a billion times," Trimpe joked. "I loved watching them play. They hit the ball so consistently. They were similar and different at the same time. They were great competitors and both had a good attitude on the court."
Dave Lipe coaches both the boys and girls at Edwardsville and will miss the unique rivalry of stellar players who were the same age.
"It was a very healthy rivalry," Lipe said. "It was wonderful to see them compete in high school. They were not just competitors on the court, but friends off the court.
"It is not fair to compare Zach and Chloe. The younger sibling will be regarded by their own merits and Chloe is a very talented player who is right there with top girls on my team and in the area. She has played tennis a long time."
It remains to be seen how many times that JoJo and Chloe will play each other this season. They met once last year, with Skaer winning 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 2 singles flight of the Southwestern Conference Tournament.
Skaer admitted there is a little pressure being the younger sister of a very successful high school player.
"People think that I can be as good a player as Max and that is not going to happen," JoJo said. "I'm not going to be playing in college, so I just want to go out there and have fun. I would love to win conference and sectional. We will see how it goes."
Skaer was very successful at the No. 2 singles spot last year behind Chloe McIsaac, who now plays for Southern Indiana. Skaer lost just a pair of matches in the regular season and won the clinching match at sectional to give Belleville East the team title.
"JoJo was super dominant at the No. 2 spot for us last year," Belleville East girls coach Ross Peters said. "But moving to No. 1 is a whole other level and will be a big challenge. But I feel she will do well. She has an all-court game."
GIRLS TENNIS PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ellie Choate, sophomore, St. Joseph's
Teamed with Lexi Woodman to win the Class 2 doubles championship, beating teammates Shannon Sims and Nancy Serafin in the final. Choate and Woodman had a 22-2 doubles record. Choate also played No. 1 singles for an Angels team that finished third in Class 2.
Erin Davis, senior, Lafayette
The No. 1 singles player the last couple of seasons for the Lancers, who finished second as a team in Class 2 in 2017. She also won seven matches at state in singles the past two years out of a maximum of eight, earning medals both years. She was fifth in 2017 and seventh last season.
Abby Gaines, freshman, St. Joseph's
Could be the top newcomer in the area this fall after enjoying a lot of success in the Missouri Valley the last few years. Gaines is battling for the No. 1 singles position on an Angels team which finished third in Class 2 last season.
Sami Remis, senior, John Burroughs
Enters final season with a stellar resume, winning a singles, doubles and team championship. She won the Class 1 singles championship as a sophomore after losing to teammate Gaby Thornton in the final as a freshman. She teamed with Thornton to win the Class 1 doubles title last year and was a part of team champions as a freshman and junior.
Lily Walther, junior, John Burroughs
Expected to start season at the No. 1 singles position for Bombers team which returns top five players from the Class 1 team champions. Walther was undefeated in singles in the regular season last year and finished fifth in state in singles in Class 1. She teamed to win a Class 1 doubles title with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman.