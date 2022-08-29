Girls tennis season preview spotlight: Father McGivney program gets off the ground for inaugural season

Callaghan Adams had no idea what to expect when she was named as coach of the Father McGivney girls tennis team.

Adams had a spectacular high school career at Edwardsville High, the most decorated program in Metro East. Adams, who graduated from Edwardsville in 2016, played No. 1 singles for the Tigers all four years and was a four-year sectional singles champion. She continued her tennis career in college, where she played five years with SIU Edwardsville.

But where Edwardsville and its long-time successful coach Dave Lipe has a great tradition, Father McGivney is fielding a tennis team for the first time.

"I was honestly just hoping to have enough players to field a full team," Adams said. "I knew that Father McGivney had an established volleyball program which is in the same season. But we ended up with 16 girls, which blew me out of the water. I was so excited."

That enabled the Griffins to have both a varsity and junior varsity team. All 16 players competed Aug. 22 in the program's historic first dual match, a 9-0 win over Hillsboro.

The Griffins had played in their first event ever two days earlier in a doubles tournament hosted by Alton.

“We were excited when her (Adams') came up because of her success," Father McGivney athletics director Jeff Oller said. "She stood out there, but we were especially impressed with how passionate she is about tennis when we talked with her.

“I’m excited about our future.”

Adams has taught her share of private lessons at the YMCA in Edwardsville and the Missouri Athletic Club-West in Des Peres. But she had not considered high school coaching until the opening came up at Father McGivney.

She has a full-time job at Keeley Company in St. Louis after getting her master's degree in market research at SIUE.

"I talked with my supervisor and she encouraged me to apply," Adams said. "I talked to my mentor and long-time coach Bob Meyers and (and Metro East tennis legend) Bob Keefe and they also encouraged me."

Adams eventually applied and got the job.

The first couple of weeks for the program, including the first match win, has gone as smoothly as possible despite not having any courts on campus.

The Griffins share the four courts at Township Courts with Metro-East Lutheran as their home and have practiced at times at Roxana High School.

Adams and assistant coach Tana DeBouck, who played at SIU Carbondale, have had to do a lot of teaching in the early going.

"Our top six girls or so have played some tennis, but many are playing for the first time," Adams said. "They are a great group of girls and I am excited to watch them develop."

The top four singles players, Kennedi Taylor, Natalie Beck, Lily Forneris and Maddie Beck, are all freshmen. Adams has coached Taylor since she was 4 years old.