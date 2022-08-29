Girls tennis season preview spotlight: Father McGivney program gets off the ground for inaugural season

Callaghan Adams had no idea what to expect when she was named as coach of the Father McGivney girls tennis team.
Adams had a spectacular high school career at Edwardsville High, the most decorated program in Metro East. Adams, who graduated from Edwardsville in 2016, played No. 1 singles for the Tigers all four years and was a four-year sectional singles champion. She continued her tennis career in college, where she played five years with SIU Edwardsville.
But where Edwardsville and its long-time successful coach Dave Lipe has a great tradition, Father McGivney is fielding a tennis team for the first time.
"I was honestly just hoping to have enough players to field a full team," Adams said. "I knew that Father McGivney had an established volleyball program which is in the same season. But we ended up with 16 girls, which blew me out of the water. I was so excited."
That enabled the Griffins to have both a varsity and junior varsity team. All 16 players competed Aug. 22 in the program's historic first dual match, a 9-0 win over Hillsboro.
The Griffins had played in their first event ever two days earlier in a doubles tournament hosted by Alton.
“We were excited when her (Adams') came up because of her success," Father McGivney athletics director Jeff Oller said. "She stood out there, but we were especially impressed with how passionate she is about tennis when we talked with her.
“I’m excited about our future.”
Adams has taught her share of private lessons at the YMCA in Edwardsville and the Missouri Athletic Club-West in Des Peres. But she had not considered high school coaching until the opening came up at Father McGivney.
She has a full-time job at Keeley Company in St. Louis after getting her master's degree in market research at SIUE.
"I talked with my supervisor and she encouraged me to apply," Adams said. "I talked to my mentor and long-time coach Bob Meyers and (and Metro East tennis legend) Bob Keefe and they also encouraged me."
Adams eventually applied and got the job.
The first couple of weeks for the program, including the first match win, has gone as smoothly as possible despite not having any courts on campus.
The Griffins share the four courts at Township Courts with Metro-East Lutheran as their home and have practiced at times at Roxana High School.
Adams and assistant coach Tana DeBouck, who played at SIU Carbondale, have had to do a lot of teaching in the early going.
"Our top six girls or so have played some tennis, but many are playing for the first time," Adams said. "They are a great group of girls and I am excited to watch them develop."
The top four singles players, Kennedi Taylor, Natalie Beck, Lily Forneris and Maddie Beck, are all freshmen. Adams has coached Taylor since she was 4 years old.
"It's going to be fun to watch these girls and I believe they can be competitive," Adams said. "This first year is all about improvement and building a good environment."
Girls tennis players to watch
Khayli Buckels, senior, Parkway South
A first-team All-Metro player after a fantastic junior season. She was the player of the year in the Suburban Conference and had another outstanding state tournament, losing to Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs in the Class 3 singles championship match. Buckels won the consolation title in singles in 2020 and was sixth in doubles as a freshman.
Abby Gaines, senior, St. Joseph's
The No. 1 singles player for the Class 3 champion Angels last season. The first-team All-Metro pick last year was 38-1, with her only loss coming in the Class 3 semifinals against eventual champion Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs. Gaines came back to win her third-place match, equaling her state finish as a freshman. Gaines teamed with Ellie Choate to win the Class 3 doubles title as a sophomore.
Emerey Gross, freshman, St. Joseph's
Gross begins her high school career with one of the most impressive resumes of any area player in recent years. She spent the summer on the national circuit in junior tennis. Last weekend, she played No. 1 singles in the season-opening New Trier tournament, winning three of four matches and losing only to defending Class 2A Illinois champion Sarah Wang of Lincolnshire Stevenson. Gross recently defeated three-time state medalist Abby Gaines in a hard-fought three-set challenge match. She is the granddaughter of long-time Lafayette coaches, Donna Staufer and Scott Staufer.
Sahana Madala, junior, John Burroughs
A first-team All-Metro selection last year, Madala is expected to take over the No. 1 singles spot after the graduation of Class 3 state singles champion Emily Kantrovitz. Madala was one of the state's most dominant No. 2 players last year, finishing 17-2 with losses against Kantrovitz and Khayli Buckels, who played each other in the state championship. Madala has shined at state, finishing second in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman and winning the consolation singles title last year.
Mikaela Mikulec, junior, MICDS
Mikulec was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams, who finished second to St. Joseph's in Class 3. The southpaw had a good year in singles but shined in doubles with fellow junior Rachel Li. Mikulec and Li lost to eventual Class 3 doubles champions, Aliya Rector and Leisana Rector of Lee's Summit West, in a three-set thriller in the second round but came back to win the consolation title, winning four matches at state.