Girls tennis season preview spotlight: Koons is a consistent force for Edwardsville

"It would have been nice to see how I stacked up with the other players at state last year," Koons said. "But last year changed my perspective and lit a fire under me."

Koons worked hard in the offseason and had some success during the summer, working with her coach, who happens to be her brother. Jonathan Koons, who will be helping with the high school team as well this season, is eight years older than Chloe.

"Having Jonathan as my coach is great," Chloe said. "He is my ace. We communicate well and I can always rely on him."

Koons is looking forward to a typically strong Edwardsviile schedule this season.

"I think I was somewhat intimidated against the better players when I was a freshman." Koons said. "But now I want to play the better players. I think I am stronger both physically and emotionally and I feel refreshed and energized."

Lipe is looking forward to seeing how Koons measures up against the top competition.

"Chloe continues to develop her game and I think she is comfortable playing No. 1," he said. "She is more comfortable at the net and her serve is more of a weapon, but consistency is still her biggest strength."