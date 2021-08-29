 Skip to main content
Girls tennis season preview spotlight: Koons is a consistent force for Edwardsville
Girls tennis season preview spotlight: Koons is a consistent force for Edwardsville

Heather Bradshaw Tennis Tournament

Edwardsville sophomore Chloe Koons returns the ball during her singles match against Belleville East player Abigail McIsaac in the championship round of the Heather Bradshaw Tennis Tournament at Edwardsville High School on Saturday September 5, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special toSTLhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

Chloe Koons lets her tennis racket do her talking on the court.

"Chloe is a quiet kid who happens to be a very good tennis player," coach Dave Lipe said of Koons, a junior who is in her third season as the No. 1 singles player for the Edwardsville High girls tennis team.

There are few of the grunts from Koons that are popular on the professional tour.

But there are plenty of winners and few unforced errors.

"Chloe shows little emotion on the court," Lipe said. "She knows who she is and her mental game is among the best I have ever had. She never defeats herself emotionally."

Actually, Koons never tasted defeat last year at all during a season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. That was after a very solid freshman year in 2019 that included a pair of wins in the Illinois Class 2A state singles tournament.

Koons' 34-0 record last season was indeed quite impressive, especially since she never lost a set or was in a close match. But her competition was not like it was as a freshman when the Tigers traveled to face some of the best teams in Illinois and Missouri. Edwardsville did not travel outside of the immediate area last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Thus, her teammates Chloe Trimpe and Hannah Colbert also finished with undefeated records.

"It would have been nice to see how I stacked up with the other players at state last year," Koons said. "But last year changed my perspective and lit a fire under me."

Koons worked hard in the offseason and had some success during the summer, working with her coach, who happens to be her brother. Jonathan Koons, who will be helping with the high school team as well this season, is eight years older than Chloe.

"Having Jonathan as my coach is great," Chloe said. "He is my ace. We communicate well and I can always rely on him."

Koons is looking forward to a typically strong Edwardsviile schedule this season.

"I think I was somewhat intimidated against the better players when I was a freshman." Koons said. "But now I want to play the better players. I think I am stronger both physically and emotionally and I feel refreshed and energized."

Lipe is looking forward to seeing how Koons measures up against the top competition.

"Chloe continues to develop her game and I think she is comfortable playing No. 1," he said. "She is more comfortable at the net and her serve is more of a weapon, but consistency is still her biggest strength."

Koons said she is not one to set goals but does want to have more success at state than she did as a freshman.

"I just hope we have a state tournament to show I have improved," she said. "I hope to make an impact and do a good job of representing Southern Illinois."

