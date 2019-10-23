Team up with us for 99¢
Southwestern Conference Championship

Belleville West's Taylor Fiedler reaches for the ball to return it during the Southwestern Conference Championships on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

Thursday-Saturday at several sites in Buffalo Grove area

CLASS 2A

Singles

Chloe Koons, Edwardsville

JoJo Skaer, Belleville East

Doubles

Kaitlyn Fiedler-Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West

Hannah Colbert-Chloe Trimpe, Edwardsville

Miley Brunner-Kate Macaluso, O'Fallon

Ali Mueller-Megan Mueller, O'Fallon

CLASS 1A

Singles

Natalie Cohn, Althoff

Kate Feldmann, Highland

Taylor Fleming, Highland

Bailey Grigg, Triad

Ella Mostoller, Mascoutah

Evelyn Wells, Triad

Doubles

Kylie Chitwood-Maddie Mena, Althoff

Kennedy Loewen-Hannah Butkovich, Civic-Memorial

Ashlen Deluca-Nicole Knackstedt, Highland

Krista Rittenhouse-Brianna Helm, Highland

Michelle Mang-Lily Ingram, Jerseyville

Gillian Rockwell-Jocelynn Carmody, Triad

