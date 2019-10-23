Thursday-Saturday at several sites in Buffalo Grove area
CLASS 2A
Singles
Chloe Koons, Edwardsville
JoJo Skaer, Belleville East
Doubles
Kaitlyn Fiedler-Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West
Hannah Colbert-Chloe Trimpe, Edwardsville
Miley Brunner-Kate Macaluso, O'Fallon
Ali Mueller-Megan Mueller, O'Fallon
CLASS 1A
Singles
Natalie Cohn, Althoff
Kate Feldmann, Highland
Taylor Fleming, Highland
Bailey Grigg, Triad
Ella Mostoller, Mascoutah
Evelyn Wells, Triad
Doubles
Kylie Chitwood-Maddie Mena, Althoff
Kennedy Loewen-Hannah Butkovich, Civic-Memorial
Ashlen Deluca-Nicole Knackstedt, Highland
Krista Rittenhouse-Brianna Helm, Highland
Michelle Mang-Lily Ingram, Jerseyville
Gillian Rockwell-Jocelynn Carmody, Triad