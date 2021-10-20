Illinois girls tennis state preview: Carmody leads strong Triad contingent in Class 1A tournament

"Jocelynn has improved a lot this season," Faulkenberg said. "She is also a soccer player who moves really, really well side to side. It is very, very tough for a high school player to hit a ball past her."

Carmody has played in Triad’s No. 1 singles spot the last two years after playing No. 4 as a freshman.

She is anxious to find out how she compares to other Class 1A players from throughout the state.

"It was tough not to have a chance to play at state last year," said Carmody, who played doubles with Gillian Rockwell at state as a freshman. "My goal is to be all-state. I want to win my first three matches and not go to the back draw until the second day."

Carmody will be joined at state by fellow Triad juniors Karen Speer, Sami Hartoin, McKinley Saffel and Caty Burton — who form two doubles teams.

Speer and Hartoin defeated Saffel and Burton in the sectional doubles final.

A top-10 finish at state is a lofty one but not unrealistic. The best finish by any Triad team was 11th place in 2018.

"It would be crazy and amazing if we can finish in the top 10," Carmody said. "This is a team in which we all get along. We hang out a lot together when we are not playing tennis."