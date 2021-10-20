Illinois girls tennis state preview: Carmody leads strong Triad contingent in Class 1A tournament

The Triad girls tennis team set a record for victories this season.
Now the Knights will aim for similar success in the postseason as the Illinois girls tennis state tournament begins Thursday at 11 locales around Chicago.
Triad won 22 matches this season, breaking its previous record of 21, which was last set in 2020 when there was no state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only losses for the Knights this year came against Class 2A schools Belleville East and O'Fallon.
"We have an unbelievable junior class," Triad coach Dylan Faulkenberg said. "There are a lot of good athletes in that class who decided to play tennis."
Leading the way from that class is Jocelynn Carmody, who won the Class 1A Triad Sectional singles title Monday.
Carmody enters the tournament with a 22-1 record and is seeded in the 9-16 group in the 64-player draw. She opens the tournament against Quincy Notre Dame’s Lia Quintero at Hersey High School.
"I didn't go into the season expecting to have a 44-2 record," said Carmody of her mark, including doubles. "I won a lot more matches than I expected."
Her lone loss came against a player from Peoria Richwoods, a result decided by a match tiebreaker for the third set. That was the only set that Carmody lost this season.
"Jocelynn has improved a lot this season," Faulkenberg said. "She is also a soccer player who moves really, really well side to side. It is very, very tough for a high school player to hit a ball past her."
Carmody has played in Triad’s No. 1 singles spot the last two years after playing No. 4 as a freshman.
She is anxious to find out how she compares to other Class 1A players from throughout the state.
"It was tough not to have a chance to play at state last year," said Carmody, who played doubles with Gillian Rockwell at state as a freshman. "My goal is to be all-state. I want to win my first three matches and not go to the back draw until the second day."
Carmody will be joined at state by fellow Triad juniors Karen Speer, Sami Hartoin, McKinley Saffel and Caty Burton — who form two doubles teams.
Speer and Hartoin defeated Saffel and Burton in the sectional doubles final.
A top-10 finish at state is a lofty one but not unrealistic. The best finish by any Triad team was 11th place in 2018.
"It would be crazy and amazing if we can finish in the top 10," Carmody said. "This is a team in which we all get along. We hang out a lot together when we are not playing tennis."