The 2019 season has been historic for the Highland girls tennis team.
The Bulldogs hope to add an exclamation point to the season Thursday through Saturday in the Illinois Class 1A state tournament, which is scheduled to be played at several sites in the Buffalo Grove area.
Highland has the maximum six girls — two singles players and two doubles teams — entered in what is most likely a first for the program.
"I know it hasn't happened in the last 30 years at least," Highland coach Matt Pellock said.
The regular season was a success for Highland, which included a championship in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament.
But the highlight, so far, was a memorable performance last weekend in the sectional tournament at Centralia.
Highland won the team title with 32 points, nabbing the singles and doubles titles along the way.
"The girls performed very well at sectionals," Pellock said. "This is the first year we have had sectional champs in both singles and doubles."
Highland is a senior-dominated team, with its top three players closing out their high school careers. All three will spend their final matches at the state tournament.
Taylor Fleming, who was the No. 1 singles player throughout the season, has had a very good senior season. She has lost only three matches and none of them occurred at sectional. She won the singles title and will be making her third consecutive appearance at state.
"She has a chance to do well," Pellock said.
Fleming will be joined at state in singles by senior teammate Kate Feldmann, who finished fourth at the sectional tournament (the top four qualify for the state tournament).
This will also be Feldmann's third trip to state. She has qualified in both singles and doubles the past two years.
A pair of seniors, Ashlen Deluca and Nicole Knackstedt, were the sectional doubles champions.
"Ashlen was our No. 2 singles player," Pellock said. "Ashlen and Nicole are good friends and Nicole is very aggressive and a good doubles player. We decided to put them together and they played very well at sectionals."
Junior Krista Rittenhouse and sophomore Brianna Helm were the other doubles state qualifier after finishing fourth in sectionals.
"The ultimate goal is to send everyone to state and we were able to do that this year," Pellock said. "We have been in the top half at state the last couple of years and I feel we have one of the best teams down here. It is going to be great having all six make the trip. I just hope they play well and more than anything enjoy the experience."
Five area schools — Mascoutah, Troy, Althoff, Jerseyville and Civic-Memorial — also will have players at the Class 1A state tournament from the Althoff Sectional.
Triad qualified two singles players (Evelyn Wells and Bailey Grigg) and a doubles team (Gillian Rockwell and Jocelynn Carmody). Althoff qualified doubles champion Kylie Chitwood and Maddie Mena along with singles player Natalie Cohn.
Mascoutah's Ella Mostoller was the sectional singles champion.
The Edwardsville sectional in Class 2A was very competitive with one point separating the top three teams. Quincy and O'Fallon each had 22 points, with Quincy earning the team title by tie-breaker. Edwardsville was just one point behind.
O'Fallon qualified each of its doubles teams. Miley Brunner and Kate Macaluso were sectional doubles champions. Ali Mueller and Megan Mueller also earned a spot at state with a third place finish.
Edwardsville will send a singles player and doubles team to state. Chloe Koons finished second in singles while Hannah Colbert and Chloe Trimpe were third in doubles.
Belleville East and Belleville West will each be represented at state. East's JoJo Skaer finished third in singles while West's Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler were second in doubles.
Girls tennis area state qualifiers
Friday-Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
Thursday-Saturday at several sites in Buffalo Grove area